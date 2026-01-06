15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Punjab For Spying For Pakistan; Minors In Border Areas Under Scanner
Pathankot SSP said police stations in the border areas have been asked to remain vigilant and protect vulnerable children from being targeted by Pakistan's ISI.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Pathankot: Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has now started targeting minors in India, police said. One such case came to light in Pathankot, where police arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges of alleged espionage from Punjab.
The minor was allegedly in touch with ISI for the past one year and was sharing important and sensitive information about India to Pakistan from his mobile phone. This was revealed after examining the minor's mobile phone, police said.
The minor, a resident of Samba district of Jammu, was arrested and during interrogation, it was revealed that children from many other districts of Punjab are also in contact with ISI. Police have thus informed all the districts so that timely action can be taken to prevent sensitive information from reaching Pakistan.
Pathankot SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said, "Police received confidential information about a minor being in contact with a frontal terrorist organisation of Pakistan's ISI. He was sharing important and sensitive information related to the country's security. This minor was in contact with the Pakistani Army, ISI officials and people associated with the terrorist module. On the basis of this information, he was arrested."
Dhillon further said that the minor was interrogated and his mobile phone was examined. "We have got evidence that Pakistani agencies use social media to lure children, who are unaware of the seriousness of the matter. Pakistani agencies first talk to them and then start extracting information from them," the SSP added.
He also said that the minor's father had passed away 1.5 years ago. The minor suspected his father was murdered but investigations revealed that it was not true. The minor had taken to various social media platforms about his suspicion and fell into the trap of Pakistani agencies and their terrorist modules, he said.
"The phone recovered from the minor revealed that he was well versed in mobile technology. Pakistani agencies started obtaining complete information from his phone through phone cloning. He had recorded videos of many important places on his mobile phone as per their instruction and if his phone was hacked, he could have broadcast live from those locations," Dhillon said.
This apart, he had also come into contact with Pakistani gangsters associated with terror modules. A criminal case has been registered against him, the SSP said adding, "Children living in border areas are being mainly targeted. Investigations are underway. Our priority is to protect vulnerable minors and also safeguard national security. We have informed senior officials and SSPs of border districts about the matter."
Also Read