ETV Bharat / bharat

15-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Punjab For Spying For Pakistan; Minors In Border Areas Under Scanner

Pathankot: Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI has now started targeting minors in India, police said. One such case came to light in Pathankot, where police arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges of alleged espionage from Punjab.

The minor was allegedly in touch with ISI for the past one year and was sharing important and sensitive information about India to Pakistan from his mobile phone. This was revealed after examining the minor's mobile phone, police said.

The minor, a resident of Samba district of Jammu, was arrested and during interrogation, it was revealed that children from many other districts of Punjab are also in contact with ISI. Police have thus informed all the districts so that timely action can be taken to prevent sensitive information from reaching Pakistan.

Pathankot SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said, "Police received confidential information about a minor being in contact with a frontal terrorist organisation of Pakistan's ISI. He was sharing important and sensitive information related to the country's security. This minor was in contact with the Pakistani Army, ISI officials and people associated with the terrorist module. On the basis of this information, he was arrested."