ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Umrah Pilgrims From Gujarat, Stranded In Saudi After Houthi Attack, Reunite With Families After 4 Days Of Hardship

15 pilgrims from Kutch-Saurashtra, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, return to Gujarat safely ( ETV Bharat )

Surendranagar: Fifteen pilgrims from Kutch and Saurashtra in Gujarat reached Saudi Arabia earlier this week for Umrah, least anticipating that they would be caught up in the series of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In the wake of the deadly attacks, numerous flights were cancelled, leaving several Indian pilgrims stranded. Around 15 pilgrims from the Kutch and Saurashtra regions have now returned safely to Gujarat.

According to officials, the pilgrims travelled by road from Mecca in Saudi Arabia to Taif, and subsequently reached Mumbai via Oman. From Mumbai, they were brought to Gujarat by train. After enduring significant hardships for four days, the pilgrims breathed a sigh of relief upon returning home and reuniting with their families. Four pilgrims from the Surendranagar district, who had gone to Saudi for Umrah, reached home on Saturday. 15 pilgrims from Kutch-Saurashtra, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, return to Gujarat safely (ETV Bharat) Officials said the pilgrims were brought back using an alternative route. Due to unavailability of flights, other routes were explored, and various modes of transport were utilised to facilitate their return to India.