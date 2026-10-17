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15 Umrah Pilgrims From Gujarat, Stranded In Saudi After Houthi Attack, Reunite With Families After 4 Days Of Hardship

Following deadly attacks by Houthi rebels in Saudi Arabia, numerous flights were cancelled, leaving several Indian pilgrims there stranded, reports Fazel Chauhan.

15 Umrah Pilgrims From Gujarat, Stranded In Saudi After Houthi Attack, Reunite With Families After 4 Days Of Hardship
15 pilgrims from Kutch-Saurashtra, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, return to Gujarat safely (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Surendranagar: Fifteen pilgrims from Kutch and Saurashtra in Gujarat reached Saudi Arabia earlier this week for Umrah, least anticipating that they would be caught up in the series of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

In the wake of the deadly attacks, numerous flights were cancelled, leaving several Indian pilgrims stranded. Around 15 pilgrims from the Kutch and Saurashtra regions have now returned safely to Gujarat.

According to officials, the pilgrims travelled by road from Mecca in Saudi Arabia to Taif, and subsequently reached Mumbai via Oman. From Mumbai, they were brought to Gujarat by train.

After enduring significant hardships for four days, the pilgrims breathed a sigh of relief upon returning home and reuniting with their families. Four pilgrims from the Surendranagar district, who had gone to Saudi for Umrah, reached home on Saturday.

15 Umrah Pilgrims From Gujarat, Stranded In Saudi After Houthi Attack, Reunite With Families After 4 Days Of Hardship
15 pilgrims from Kutch-Saurashtra, who were stranded in Saudi Arabia, return to Gujarat safely (ETV Bharat)

Officials said the pilgrims were brought back using an alternative route. Due to unavailability of flights, other routes were explored, and various modes of transport were utilised to facilitate their return to India.

Narrating the ordeal, Batukbhai Jargela, a resident of Krishnanagar area of ​​the city, said, "I had travelled to Saudi Arabia for Umrah with my family but we were stranded there. Due to cancellation of flights in Saudi Arabia, we were first taken by road to Oman, from where we flew to Mumbai. From Mumbai, all pilgrims reached their homes by train. In total, 15 pilgrims from Kutch, Saurashtra, and Ahmedabad have reached Gujarat safely."

Amid the attacks in Saudi Arabia, Batukbhai and his family members had to stay in various locations over the course of four days. "We faced many difficulties, but I am glad that we have reached India safely," he said, heaving a sigh of relief.

Umrah is an Islamic religious ritual that can be undertaken at any time of the year, unlike the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Umrah pilgrims from across the world travel to Saudi Arabia to perform a pilgrimage to Makkah, the holiest city in Islam.

Also Read:

  1. How Yemen's Houthis Are taking On Saudi Arabia, The World's Third-Largest Importer Of Weapons
  2. Amid Houthi Aerial Attacks, Indian Embassy Announces Cancellation Of Saudi Arabia Flights Till Oct 24

TAGGED:

PILGRIMS RETURN FROM SAUDI
UMRAH
INDIAN PILGRIMS STRANDED
HOUTHI ATTACK
SAUDI ARABIA

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