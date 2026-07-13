ETV Bharat / bharat

15-18 Is A Vulnerable Age: SC On Misuse Of POCSO Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the application of the POCSO Act in cases involving teenage relationships, asking how the state could realistically prevent the elopement of adolescents. The bench noted that the 15–18 age group is a vulnerable phase—marked by experimentation—and emphasised a nuanced approach to such situations.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench was hearing a suo motu case concerning the right to privacy of adolescents. The case was initiated following a Calcutta High Court ruling that called for adolescent girls to "control" their sexual urges instead of getting entangled in relationships.

During the hearing today, the bench noted that parents often invoke criminal proceedings to safeguard their so‑called ‘honour’ when teenage girls elope with their partners. "How does the state prevent the elopement of a girl and a boy? POCSO is the sexual assault and exploitation of children. 15-18 is a vulnerable age. Age of experimentation," observed Justice Nagarathna.

Justice Nagarathna said, "The question is, does it really become a POCSO case? A counsel argued that there are also cases wherein boys are aged 16, 17 or 18, as there is no awareness about this Act and stressed that children are not being taught in schools about the consequences. Have there been a sensitisation at an age-appropriate level," counsel argued.