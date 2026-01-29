ETV Bharat / bharat

15 Bangladeshis Arrested From Malda In A Month, With Infiltration Poised To Become Hot Topic For Assembly Polls

Malda: The BSF and Malda district police have foiled several infiltration bids along the unfenced Indo-Bangladesh border in the past month, arresting 15 people within the jurisdiction of Habibpur police station alone during this period. With state election approaching, the rising number of illegal crossover cases have raised an alarm among the security agencies stationed along the border in the district.

Malda district has a 172-km border with Bangladesh. Of this, approximately 34 km consist of rivers or wetlands. About 18 km of this remains completely unprotected, as barbed-wire fencing has not yet been installed here due to ongoing land disputes.

Bangladeshi citizens, allegedly instigated by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), have reportedly been aggressively confronting the BSF and Indian citizens in this area. A ​​few days ago, when the BSF attempted to erect a barbed-wire fence in Kaliachak Block 3, they were obstructed by their counterparts, the BGB. Despite several meetings between the border guards of both countries, the deadlock remains unresolved.

According to sources at the Habibpur police station, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended a few days ago from the Dalla border under its area. The very next day, another Bangladeshi citizen was caught from the Malumvita border. Subsequently, three people were apprehended at the Tikapara border, and five from the Kedaripara border.

Last Monday, late at night, the BSF arrested five more Bangladeshis from the Pannapur border, and handed them over to the police. They had entered India four years ago, and had been living in Chennai until now.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Kausar, Mohammad Rajab Ali, Mohammad Rabiul, Mohammad Alaman Nabi, and Rocky Sheikh. All of them are from various villages in the Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh. Based on their interrogation, the police arrested a young Indian named Ripon Biswas from Pannapur village, who worked as a middleman for infiltrators.