15 Bangladeshis Arrested From Malda In A Month, With Infiltration Poised To Become Hot Topic For Assembly Polls
BSF, Malda police also foil infiltration attempts along unfenced Indo-Bangladesh border, as Calcutta HC directs state government to complete border land acquisition by March 31.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Malda: The BSF and Malda district police have foiled several infiltration bids along the unfenced Indo-Bangladesh border in the past month, arresting 15 people within the jurisdiction of Habibpur police station alone during this period. With state election approaching, the rising number of illegal crossover cases have raised an alarm among the security agencies stationed along the border in the district.
Malda district has a 172-km border with Bangladesh. Of this, approximately 34 km consist of rivers or wetlands. About 18 km of this remains completely unprotected, as barbed-wire fencing has not yet been installed here due to ongoing land disputes.
Bangladeshi citizens, allegedly instigated by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), have reportedly been aggressively confronting the BSF and Indian citizens in this area. A few days ago, when the BSF attempted to erect a barbed-wire fence in Kaliachak Block 3, they were obstructed by their counterparts, the BGB. Despite several meetings between the border guards of both countries, the deadlock remains unresolved.
According to sources at the Habibpur police station, a Bangladeshi national was apprehended a few days ago from the Dalla border under its area. The very next day, another Bangladeshi citizen was caught from the Malumvita border. Subsequently, three people were apprehended at the Tikapara border, and five from the Kedaripara border.
Last Monday, late at night, the BSF arrested five more Bangladeshis from the Pannapur border, and handed them over to the police. They had entered India four years ago, and had been living in Chennai until now.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Kausar, Mohammad Rajab Ali, Mohammad Rabiul, Mohammad Alaman Nabi, and Rocky Sheikh. All of them are from various villages in the Chapai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh. Based on their interrogation, the police arrested a young Indian named Ripon Biswas from Pannapur village, who worked as a middleman for infiltrators.
On Tuesday, on the orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate of the Malda District Court, Habibpur police took Ripon and Mohammad Rajab Ali into three days of custody, while the rest have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.
Superintendent of Police Abhijit Banerjee said, "After interrogating the five Bangladeshis, one middleman has also been arrested. An investigation has been launched to find out what the arrested individuals were doing in India, and where they were staying. The arrested Indian youth is also being interrogated repeatedly."
High Court To State Government: Complete Border Land Acquisition
Elsewhere on Tuesday, while hearing a public interest litigation case that raised concerns over stretches of the border that continue to remain unprotected, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, consisting of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen, directed the West Bengal government to hand over the land it has already acquired along the border to the BSF by March 31, for the sake of national security.
The court also directed the state to complete the ongoing land acquisition process within the time stipulated, and to submit a report on the same to the court. Furthermore, the division bench directed both parties to submit affidavits on April 2, the date of the next hearing, in case the Central government doesn't allocate funds for the land acquisition, and the state government doesn't take the necessary action.
Political observers believe that this issue could become a bone of contention between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The BJP's state and Central leaderships have repeatedly alleged that the Central government is unable to erect barbed wire fencing in the unprotected areas of the Indo-Bangladesh border, due to the state government's non-cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made the same allegation during his recent visit to the state. Political circles are now watching to see what the state government does after the High Court's order.
