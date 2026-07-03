ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janta Party Protest Enters 14th Day; Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues Into Fifth Day

CPI(ML) chief Dipankar Bhattacharya (right) meeting social activist Sonam Wangchuk who is hunger strike visited at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 14th day on Friday, with social activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his indefinite hunger strike for the fifth consecutive day in support of the agitation.

Protesters alleged that instead of initiating dialogue on their demands, the government was attempting to suppress the movement. They claimed that the number of police personnel deployed at and around the protest site was significantly increased late on Thursday night.

According to the demonstrators, the heightened police presence indicates that the government may be preparing to take a tougher stand against the agitation. However, no official statement has been issued by the authorities explaining the increased deployment.

CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya with CJP supporters at Delhi's Janta Mantar on Friday (ETV Bharat)

Despite the enhanced security, protesters vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration.

"We have a democratic right to express our views peacefully. Instead of suppressing the voices of students and youth, the government should engage with our demands," a protester said.