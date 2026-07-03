Cockroach Janta Party Protest Enters 14th Day; Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike Continues Into Fifth Day
Organisers said the health of several students participating in the indefinite hunger strike had deteriorated, with some recording low blood sugar levels.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 3:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar entered its 14th day on Friday, with social activist Sonam Wangchuk continuing his indefinite hunger strike for the fifth consecutive day in support of the agitation.
Protesters alleged that instead of initiating dialogue on their demands, the government was attempting to suppress the movement. They claimed that the number of police personnel deployed at and around the protest site was significantly increased late on Thursday night.
According to the demonstrators, the heightened police presence indicates that the government may be preparing to take a tougher stand against the agitation. However, no official statement has been issued by the authorities explaining the increased deployment.
Despite the enhanced security, protesters vowed to continue their peaceful demonstration.
"We have a democratic right to express our views peacefully. Instead of suppressing the voices of students and youth, the government should engage with our demands," a protester said.
Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk remained on an indefinite fast for the fifth day. Protest organisers said his health was being monitored regularly and appealed to the government to resolve the issue through dialogue.
The protesters have reiterated their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that the government has failed to address issues affecting students and young people.
They also claimed that administrative pressure was being used instead of addressing their concerns.
Organisers said the health of several students participating in the indefinite hunger strike had deteriorated, with some recording low blood sugar levels. Despite health concerns and intermittent rain, they said the agitation would continue.
Expressing solidarity with the protesters, CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya visited Jantar Mantar, met Sonam Wangchuk and the students on hunger strike, and appealed to democratic forces to unite in defence of democracy and the Constitution.
The protesters maintained that their agitation would continue until their key demand for the resignation of Dharmendra is addressed.
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