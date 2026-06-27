14,900 Rat Poison Pills Distributed As 'Painkillers' During Muharram Procession; Accused Arrested By Mumbai Police
The suspected lone wolf attack came to light after mourners complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting leading police to the suspect from Pune.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a suspected lone wolf attack during a Muharram procession in the city by arresting a man with 14,900 toxic rat poison pills he was distributing among the mourners as “painkillers”.
The accused, who was distributing the Zinc phosphide pills during the Muharram procession in South Mumbai's Byculla area, was arrested red-handed, Mumbai Police DCP Jayant Meena said at a presser. Meena said the consumption of these pills caused some youths to fall ill adding one individual is in critical condition and has been hospitalized.
According to Meena, the acccused arrested Faiyyaz Premji, 39, is originally a resident of the Viman Nagar area in Pune. Upon searching the accused's residence, police discovered a massive stock of 14,900 such prepared capsules, he said.
During the Muharram procession held on Friday, some participants began suffering from severe stomach pain and vomiting. Upon realizing that they had consumed these pills, the affected individuals, with the help of others, filed a police complaint that very night.
Investigations revealed that a man had been distributing these pills for free to procession participants, claiming they were painkillers. Suspicion fell on the distributor, prompting the Byculla Police to immediately launch an investigation.
Using mobile location tracking, the police apprehended the accused at his home that same night. A search of his residence led to the seizure of 15,000 capsules and approximately 50 kg of rat poison (Zinc Phosphide).
Meena stated that the accused has made a shocking confession that he prepared these poisonous pills by mixing one gram of Zinc Phosphide into each capsule.
Police suspect a lone wolf attack with preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had visited Iran and Iraq last year. Consequently, the Mumbai Police are now investigating his exact motive behind this act and whether he has any connections to international terrorist organizations.
Deputy Commissioner Meena stated that the police are thoroughly investigating all aspects, including why the accused prepared such a large quantity of poisonous pills and what his precise objective was.
"With the intent of causing massive harm by targeting specific individuals, the accused had ordered—via online channels—a staggering 30,000 empty capsules and 100 kg of 'Zinc Phosphide'."
Had these pills been distributed among the public, the lives of hundreds of citizens would have been endangered. According to the police, the accused initially attempted to mislead them by claiming the pills were merely painkillers. However, given the potential for a malicious plot, the Mumbai Police have taken him into custody and initiated an interrogation.
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