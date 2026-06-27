ETV Bharat / bharat

14,900 Rat Poison Pills Distributed As 'Painkillers' During Muharram Procession; Accused Arrested By Mumbai Police

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a suspected lone wolf attack during a Muharram procession in the city by arresting a man with 14,900 toxic rat poison pills he was distributing among the mourners as “painkillers”.

The accused, who was distributing the Zinc phosphide pills during the Muharram procession in South Mumbai's Byculla area, was arrested red-handed, Mumbai Police DCP Jayant Meena said at a presser. Meena said the consumption of these pills caused some youths to fall ill adding one individual is in critical condition and has been hospitalized.

Accused Faiyyaz Premji arrested by Mumbai Police for suspected lone wolf attack on Shia mourners (Special Arrangement)

According to Meena, the acccused arrested Faiyyaz Premji, 39, is originally a resident of the Viman Nagar area in Pune. Upon searching the accused's residence, police discovered a massive stock of 14,900 such prepared capsules, he said.

During the Muharram procession held on Friday, some participants began suffering from severe stomach pain and vomiting. Upon realizing that they had consumed these pills, the affected individuals, with the help of others, filed a police complaint that very night.

Investigations revealed that a man had been distributing these pills for free to procession participants, claiming they were painkillers. Suspicion fell on the distributor, prompting the Byculla Police to immediately launch an investigation.