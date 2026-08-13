ETV Bharat / bharat

141 Die In Coal Mine Accidents In Two Years: Government

New Delhi: Loss of human lives due to fatal accidents in different coal mines across the country, have witnessed an increase since 2023, reveals an analysis of the data issued by the government.

The total number of fatalities reported from several mines across different states from 2023 to 2025, was 141. The loss of lives resulted from fatal accidents in these mines, as per the recent data shared by the Union Ministry of Mines.

Out of these, Jharkhand reported the highest number of fatalities. The figure stood at 37, followed by West Bengal where 22 lives were lost.

Rescue operations are underway for miners trapped inside a coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district (IANS)

During the same period, a total of 384 persons were injured in 355 serious accidents in the mines in different states.

In 2023, the total number of deaths reported due to fatal accidents in coal mines were 41. Jharkhand reported the highest highest deaths 12, followed by Odisha eight and West Bengal five.

All together 130 persons were injured during the said period. The total number of serious accidents stood at 117. Telangana recorded the highest number of serious accidents at 67. The second highest was from Jharkhand.

As per the Ministry's data, in 2024, as many as 49 persons have lost their lives due to 38 fatal accidents in different coal mines.Out of these , 12 persons died in West Bengal, eight each reported from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh six.

Similarly, 126 persons were injured during the same year in 119 serious accidents. The highest were reported from Telangana 96.