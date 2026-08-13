141 Die In Coal Mine Accidents In Two Years: Government
As per the data shared by Union Mines Ministry, Jharkhand accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 37 followed by West Bengal, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Loss of human lives due to fatal accidents in different coal mines across the country, have witnessed an increase since 2023, reveals an analysis of the data issued by the government.
The total number of fatalities reported from several mines across different states from 2023 to 2025, was 141. The loss of lives resulted from fatal accidents in these mines, as per the recent data shared by the Union Ministry of Mines.
Out of these, Jharkhand reported the highest number of fatalities. The figure stood at 37, followed by West Bengal where 22 lives were lost.
During the same period, a total of 384 persons were injured in 355 serious accidents in the mines in different states.
In 2023, the total number of deaths reported due to fatal accidents in coal mines were 41. Jharkhand reported the highest highest deaths 12, followed by Odisha eight and West Bengal five.
All together 130 persons were injured during the said period. The total number of serious accidents stood at 117. Telangana recorded the highest number of serious accidents at 67. The second highest was from Jharkhand.
As per the Ministry's data, in 2024, as many as 49 persons have lost their lives due to 38 fatal accidents in different coal mines.Out of these , 12 persons died in West Bengal, eight each reported from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh six.
Similarly, 126 persons were injured during the same year in 119 serious accidents. The highest were reported from Telangana 96.
According to the Ministry, 51 people died due to 41 fatal accidents in several mines. Jharkhand topped among the the states with 22 deaths. The second highest was reported from Madhya Pradesh six and Odisha four.
Similarly , 128 persons were injured due to serious accidents 119 . The highest number of injured persons were reported from Telangana 82, followed by Jharkhand 16 and Madhya Pradesh 10.
What Ministry says
According to the Ministry of Mines, there are various reasons of such accidents in coal mines including fall from height, flying pieces and explosive accidents landslides, breakage of ropes, chains and suspension gear, dumper and drilling machine-related accidents, and accidents involving power cables.
The action on mine-operators is taken as per the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (OSH&WC) Code, 2020 and the rules, it said.
The Ministry further said the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) has been entrusted the task of inspection of mines to ensure the compliance of the provisions of OSH&WC Code, 2020 for enhancing the safety of mine workers.
Accordingly, DGMS has taken various steps to reduce the fatalities in mines and enforce the safety of workers engaged therein, which inter-alia include conducting regular enquiries into the accidents and dangerous occurrences to ascertain cause and circumstances, regular inspection of mines, development of standard protocols, holding national conferences on safety in mines, observance of safety weeks, campaigns and awareness.
The Ministry said the OSH&WC Code, 2020 regulates working conditions and workplace environments to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of workers including mine workers.
Various provisions have been made by the Government to strengthen mine safety, prevent recurrence of accidents and safeguard the lives of mine workers including to design, plan, work a mine including scientific method of work, pit slope, dump slope, Strata Control and Monitoring Plan (SCAMP) as defined by the scientific study, it said.
The Ministry added among others, include emergency response and evacuation plan to deal with accident/ emergencies.
Read More: