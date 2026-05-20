14-Year-Old Rape Victim Gets Gujarat HC Permission To Terminate 20-Week Pregnancy
Gujarat High Court allows 14-year-old rape victim to terminate 20-week pregnancy, emphasizing her rights, medical fitness, and need for compassionate care and legal safeguards.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: In a significant verdict, the Gujarat High Court has granted permission to a 14-year-old rape victim to undergo an abortion at the 20-week stage of her pregnancy.
The petition, filed in the High Court by the minor’s father, states that the minor became pregnant as a result of a rape incident, and a case has already been registered against the accused at Dahod Police Station.
According to the details presented before the court, the victim is currently aged just 14 years and 25 days. The High Court had directed the Dahod Medical College and Hospital to conduct a medical examination of the minor, who is currently aged just 14 years and 25 days.
An expert panel of doctors, in its report, stated that the victim is 19 weeks and 5 days pregnant and is physically fit to undergo an abortion.
The court also interacted with the victim via video conferencing, during which the minor narrated her ordeal and said that she did not wish to carry the pregnancy forward and desired to undergo an abortion.
Citing key rulings from the apex court and Delhi High Court, the Gujarat High Court noted that forcing a rape victim to carry a pregnancy against her will violates her “right to live with dignity” and her “right to bodily integrity.” It also directed the Zydus Medical College and Hospital in Dahod to proceed with the abortion of the victim’s pregnancy, terming the victim's will paramount.
The court has ordered that the victim receive all necessary medical care before and after the abortion procedure. The victim’s guardian must submit a consent form to the hospital, acknowledging and accepting the surgical risks. To preserve evidence for future legal proceedings, doctors are directed to collect foetal tissues and DNA samples scientifically and hand them to the investigating officer.
Advocate Nimesh Patel, representing the petitioner, argued that, given the minor’s age, mental state, and future prospects, permission for pregnancy termination is essential.
The court also mandated that if the child is born alive, the hospital must provide optimal care. If the victim or family refuses responsibility, the State Government and agencies must assume full responsibility under the Juvenile Justice Act. Considering all factors, the High Court issued this important verdict in the minor’s best interest.
Also Read