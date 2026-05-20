ETV Bharat / bharat

14-Year-Old Rape Victim Gets Gujarat HC Permission To Terminate 20-Week Pregnancy

Ahmedabad: In a significant verdict, the Gujarat High Court has granted permission to a 14-year-old rape victim to undergo an abortion at the 20-week stage of her pregnancy.

The petition, filed in the High Court by the minor’s father, states that the minor became pregnant as a result of a rape incident, and a case has already been registered against the accused at Dahod Police Station.

According to the details presented before the court, the victim is currently aged just 14 years and 25 days. The High Court had directed the Dahod Medical College and Hospital to conduct a medical examination of the minor, who is currently aged just 14 years and 25 days.

An expert panel of doctors, in its report, stated that the victim is 19 weeks and 5 days pregnant and is physically fit to undergo an abortion.

The court also interacted with the victim via video conferencing, during which the minor narrated her ordeal and said that she did not wish to carry the pregnancy forward and desired to undergo an abortion.