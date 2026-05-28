14-Year-Old Girl 'Gangraped' In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Five Booked
Police said the incident occurred around 11.30 pm, when the victim went to check on the goats tied in the enclosure located near her home.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Alwar: A 14-year-old minor girl has been allegedly gangraped within the jurisdiction of the city's Vaishali Nagar police station. The victim's family members have registered a case against five accused.
The Vaishali Nagar Police Station in-charge, Gurudutt Saini, said the victim's father filed a complaint at the station on Wednesday, alleging that late on the night of May 24, some youths from the neighbourhood abducted the victim from the enclosure near her home and took her to a sorghum field. There, they gangraped her. Following the incident, the victim returned home and recounted the brutality she had endured to her family members.
The victim's father subsequently filed a complaint at the police station against the five individuals. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. Saini said that the case is being investigated by the Circle Officer (CO) of the SC/ST Cell.
Saini said that the incident occurred around 11.30 pm, when the victim went to check on the goats tied in the enclosure located near her home. The accused were already present at the spot and proceeded to abduct her. When she screamed, the accused physically assaulted her, causing internal injuries. When the victim failed to return home for nearly two hours, her family members began searching for her. During the search, the victim was found in a terrified state, sitting on a field embankment near the crime scene.
The station officer said that the victim has undergone a medical examination, and her statement will be recorded shortly.
The victim's father submitted a written complaint to the police, alleging that following the incident, the accused intimidated and threatened him. They warned him against approaching the police, cautioning that if he reported the matter, they would physically assault him.
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