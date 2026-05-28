ETV Bharat / bharat

14-Year-Old Girl 'Gangraped' In Rajasthan’s Alwar, Five Booked

Alwar: A 14-year-old minor girl has been allegedly gangraped within the jurisdiction of the city's Vaishali Nagar police station. The victim's family members have registered a case against five accused.

The Vaishali Nagar Police Station in-charge, Gurudutt Saini, said the victim's father filed a complaint at the station on Wednesday, alleging that late on the night of May 24, some youths from the neighbourhood abducted the victim from the enclosure near her home and took her to a sorghum field. There, they gangraped her. Following the incident, the victim returned home and recounted the brutality she had endured to her family members.

The victim's father subsequently filed a complaint at the police station against the five individuals. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. Saini said that the case is being investigated by the Circle Officer (CO) of the SC/ST Cell.