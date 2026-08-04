ETV Bharat / bharat

14 Special Courts Set Up At Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, One For Paper Leaks

New Delhi: Fourteen special courts have been established at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court for the speedy trial of cases related to terrorism, drugs, and paper leaks. The newly constituted fast-track court is set to hear cases related to paper leaks on Tuesday.

On July 24, the Delhi High Court had ordered the constitution of a fast-track court at Rouse Avenue Court for expediting the hearing of the NEET paper leak case. Anu Grover Baliga was appointed as the judge for this fast-track court. The first hearing in the newly constituted court took place on July 27 but had to be adjourned because the CBI had not yet appointed a public prosecutor.

Subsequently, on August 1, the High Court ordered the establishment of 14 new courts for the speedy trial of cases involving terrorism, drugs, and paper leaks. Under this order, Ajay Gupta was appointed to hear paper leak cases, replacing Anu Grover Baliga.