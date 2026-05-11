ETV Bharat / bharat

14 Countries Confirm Participation At IBCA 2026 Slated To Start From June 1

New Delhi: As many as 14 nations out of the 25 signatories and five observers have confirmed their participation at the upcoming International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit 2026, said a senior official in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday.

The official, however, categorically stated that invitations are being sent and more countries are expected to attend the summit which would deliberate on the future of big cat conservation. The two-day summit will take place in the national capital from June 1. IBCA is an inter-governmental international organisation headquartered in India, established for the conservation of seven big cats - Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Puma and Jaguar.

Besides India, the signatory countries of the IBCA include Bhutan, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Director General of IBCA, Dr SP Yadav told ETV Bharat, "14 countries have confirmed their participation.The process is on. We are expecting more countries".

He said the summit will be a historic and unprecedented event and will provide an opportunity to all the countries to be part of the global partnership that protects big cat species, safeguard ecosystem and built climate resilience for generations to come.