14 Countries Confirm Participation At IBCA 2026 Slated To Start From June 1
More countries including signatories and observers are expected to attend the event which will deliberate on big cat conservation, reports Santu Das.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as 14 nations out of the 25 signatories and five observers have confirmed their participation at the upcoming International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit 2026, said a senior official in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Monday.
The official, however, categorically stated that invitations are being sent and more countries are expected to attend the summit which would deliberate on the future of big cat conservation. The two-day summit will take place in the national capital from June 1. IBCA is an inter-governmental international organisation headquartered in India, established for the conservation of seven big cats - Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Cheetah, Puma and Jaguar.
Besides India, the signatory countries of the IBCA include Bhutan, Nepal, Russia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Director General of IBCA, Dr SP Yadav told ETV Bharat, "14 countries have confirmed their participation.The process is on. We are expecting more countries".
He said the summit will be a historic and unprecedented event and will provide an opportunity to all the countries to be part of the global partnership that protects big cat species, safeguard ecosystem and built climate resilience for generations to come.
"We are expecting that all the authorised representatives of the countries will make a statement on the status of big cats in their respective countries and their efforts for conservation of big cats and their perception of the future of IBCA," Dr Yadav said.
On adoption of the first-ever global declaration on big cat conservation, themed the 'Delhi Declaration' in the upcoming event, Dr Yadav said, the initial draft for the declaration was prepared by India and it has been shared with all member and observer countries. "We had two round of meetings with the officials of the countries to finalise the declaration. We will thrash out the differences very soon so that is is adopted," he said.
Earlier, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had said, "The summit reaffirms a shared commitment to protect iconic species, secure vital ecosystems, and strengthen international cooperation-recognising that the future of big cats is inseparable from the future of the planet itself."
The minister said it will bring together world leaders, heads of state/government from IBCA member and observer countries, and over 400 global stakeholders, including senior policymakers, conservation experts, representatives of multilateral agencies, financial institutions, corporate leaders, and community representatives, to advance collective action for big cat conservation.
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