14 Bangladeshi Nationals Held At Bengal's Jalpaiguri Station While On Way To Delhi, Fake IDs Seized
Fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, Bangladeshi currency and mobile phones were seized from their possession, an RPF official said.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Jalpaiguri: With Assembly elections in West Bengal just around the corner, the police on Wednesday night detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals at Jalpaiguri railway station during a special security check on the Kamakhya-North East Express.
Officials said the group had illegally entered India and was travelling from Assam towards Delhi by boarding a general coach of the Express train.
During the inspection, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel grew suspicious about some passengers. When their Aadhaar cards were verified, discrepancies were found in the names and details. The entire group was then detained at Jalpaiguri Road station. Following interrogation, officials confirmed that all 14 persons were citizens of Bangladesh who had crossed the border illegally. The detainees told authorities that they were planning to travel further from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the 14 detained are five women, one minor girl and three minor boys, all residents of Fakirbari under Bagerhat district in south-western Bangladesh. All of them will be produced before a court on Thursday, officials added.
Speaking to the media, Biplab Dutta, an RPF official posted at Jalpaiguri station, said, "RPF personnel at Jalpaiguri Road station were conducting a search operation on a train travelling from Kamakhya to Delhi. During the inspection, there were inconsistencies in the statements given by some of them. Subsequently, 14 of them were immediately deboarded from the train."
He added that documents recovered from their possession confirmed they were Bangladeshi nationals. "From the group, authorities seized five Android mobile phones, one basic feature phone, Bangladeshi currency, as well as forged Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. Malaysian currency was also recovered," he said.
Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about how so many people managed to cross the border undetected and who helped them obtain fake identity documents.
The issue of infiltration has already become a major political talking point ahead of the elections in West Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of allowing infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and obtain voter and Aadhaar cards. The party has also demanded that such illegals should be identified and expelled.
The Trinamool Congress, however, has rejected the allegations, saying border security is the responsibility of the Central Government. The party further said that such incidents would not happen if the Border Security Force (BSF) ensured strict patrolling along the border.
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