ETV Bharat / bharat

14 Bangladeshi Nationals Held At Bengal's Jalpaiguri Station While On Way To Delhi, Fake IDs Seized

Jalpaiguri: With Assembly elections in West Bengal just around the corner, the police on Wednesday night detained 14 Bangladeshi nationals at Jalpaiguri railway station during a special security check on the Kamakhya-North East Express.

Officials said the group had illegally entered India and was travelling from Assam towards Delhi by boarding a general coach of the Express train.

During the inspection, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel grew suspicious about some passengers. When their Aadhaar cards were verified, discrepancies were found in the names and details. The entire group was then detained at Jalpaiguri Road station. Following interrogation, officials confirmed that all 14 persons were citizens of Bangladesh who had crossed the border illegally. The detainees told authorities that they were planning to travel further from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the 14 detained are five women, one minor girl and three minor boys, all residents of Fakirbari under Bagerhat district in south-western Bangladesh. All of them will be produced before a court on Thursday, officials added.

Speaking to the media, Biplab Dutta, an RPF official posted at Jalpaiguri station, said, "RPF personnel at Jalpaiguri Road station were conducting a search operation on a train travelling from Kamakhya to Delhi. During the inspection, there were inconsistencies in the statements given by some of them. Subsequently, 14 of them were immediately deboarded from the train."