ETV Bharat / bharat

13-Year-Old Dies As Father Carries Her Body Home Through Muddy Road In Gujarat Village

Dahod: Seventy-nine years of independence, and the country still lacks basic necessities like roads and connectivity to basic healthcare. And who suffers? A common man. A grieving father in Gujarat’s Dahod district was forced to carry the body of his 13-year-old daughter on his shoulders through a muddy, unpaved road to reach his home.

The girl, a resident of Sagadapada, fell ill and was taken by her father, Rupsingh Katara, for medical treatment. However, the emergency ambulance service, 108, could not reach the village because of the narrow and damaged road.

13-Year-Old Dies As Father Carries Her Body Home Through Muddy Road In Gujarat Village (ETV Bharat)

With no ambulance available, her father carried her on his shoulders towards the hospital. He had to stop several times en route.

By the time they reached the hospital, doctors declared the girl dead. The father carried his daughter’s body back home on his shoulders from the same route.

Sagadapada, located in the Sukhsar area of Fatepura taluka, has a population of around 8,000. The main road connecting the village to the Talagam Katara hamlet is largely an unpaved stretch filled with mud and potholes.

The situation worsens during the monsoon, when even 108 ambulances and motorcycles struggle to reach the area.

Residents say pregnant women and critically ill patients often have to be carried on cots or stretchers to the main road before they can be taken to a hospital. Schoolchildren also have to struggle with the muddy road every day.