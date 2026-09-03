13-Year-Old Dies As Father Carries Her Body Home Through Muddy Road In Gujarat Village
With no ambulance available, her father carried her on his shoulders towards the hospital. He reportedly had to stop several times on route.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Dahod: Seventy-nine years of independence, and the country still lacks basic necessities like roads and connectivity to basic healthcare. And who suffers? A common man. A grieving father in Gujarat’s Dahod district was forced to carry the body of his 13-year-old daughter on his shoulders through a muddy, unpaved road to reach his home.
The girl, a resident of Sagadapada, fell ill and was taken by her father, Rupsingh Katara, for medical treatment. However, the emergency ambulance service, 108, could not reach the village because of the narrow and damaged road.
With no ambulance available, her father carried her on his shoulders towards the hospital. He had to stop several times en route.
By the time they reached the hospital, doctors declared the girl dead. The father carried his daughter’s body back home on his shoulders from the same route.
Sagadapada, located in the Sukhsar area of Fatepura taluka, has a population of around 8,000. The main road connecting the village to the Talagam Katara hamlet is largely an unpaved stretch filled with mud and potholes.
The situation worsens during the monsoon, when even 108 ambulances and motorcycles struggle to reach the area.
Residents say pregnant women and critically ill patients often have to be carried on cots or stretchers to the main road before they can be taken to a hospital. Schoolchildren also have to struggle with the muddy road every day.
The lack of a proper road has also raised questions over local administration and political representation. Fatepura MLA and state minister Ramesh Katara’s home village, Hingla, is only around 3-4 km from Sagadapada.
The village is also the ancestral village of BJP minister Shankar Amliyar, while his cousin Babubhai Amliyar serves as the village sarpanch.
Despite the presence of elected representatives holding senior positions, residents say the predominantly tribal village continues to struggle for basic infrastructure.
Villagers, including Saburbhai, Vikram Katara and Rupsingh Katara, said they had repeatedly approached the MLA, MP and local panchayat authorities for a permanent road. “Approvals have been granted on paper, but no work has been carried out on the ground,” the residents said.
The villagers are now demanding that a concrete cement (CC) or asphalt road be constructed immediately. They have also warned of protests if the road is not built soon, saying they may launch demonstrations under the Gandhi Chindhya Marg in the coming days.
Meanwhile, state minister and local MLA Ramesh Katara told ETV Bharat that the government was willing to construct roads in the remote area but said that local residents were unwilling to part with even a small portion of their land for road construction.
Katara said that in cases where a father's land is divided among four sons, each may build a separate house on their portion, so their homes are scattered across agricultural land. According to him, building roads to connect these homes would require residents to surrender a small strip of their land.
He said that local residents were not willing to give even two to five feet of land for the construction of roads. The MLA's statement, however, contrasts with the villagers' claim that they have been demanding a proper road for years.
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