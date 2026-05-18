ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Friends In Coimbatore; Two Juveniles Detained

Coimbatore: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by two of his friends following a quarrel near a canal in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Rithish, was the elder son of Bharathiraja, a sanitation worker residing in Irugur near Coimbatore. According to police, the boy had gone missing on the evening of May 15, prompting his family to search for him in nearby areas. After failing to trace him, his parents lodged a complaint at the Singanallur police station.

Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and questioned several of the boy's friends. During the inquiry, investigators uncovered details pointing to a violent altercation involving the victim.