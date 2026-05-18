Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Killed By Friends In Coimbatore; Two Juveniles Detained
According to police, the boy had gone missing on the evening of May 15, prompting his family to search for him in nearby areas
Published : May 18, 2026 at 7:22 PM IST
Coimbatore: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by two of his friends following a quarrel near a canal in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district, police said on Monday.
The victim, identified as Rithish, was the elder son of Bharathiraja, a sanitation worker residing in Irugur near Coimbatore. According to police, the boy had gone missing on the evening of May 15, prompting his family to search for him in nearby areas. After failing to trace him, his parents lodged a complaint at the Singanallur police station.
Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and questioned several of the boy's friends. During the inquiry, investigators uncovered details pointing to a violent altercation involving the victim.
Police later recovered Rithish's body from a concealed spot near Irugur railway station. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Rithish had gone fishing with friends near a canal close to the Irugur Pongaliyamman Temple on May 15. During the outing, an argument reportedly broke out among the boys. Police said the quarrel escalated, following which two juveniles, aged 13 and 15, allegedly attacked Rithish with stones and a liquor bottle.
The two juveniles have been detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. They were later sent to a juvenile home.
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