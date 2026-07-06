13-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Trafficked Into India, Sold For Rs 40,000, Raped Repeatedly; POCSO Court Delivers Verdict
According to prosecution, the girl's cousin first sold her to her acquaintance, who in turn sold her to the prime accused for Rs 40,000.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A special POCSO court in Gujarat has sentenced the prime accused—a woman—to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh over the trafficking of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl into India and who was sold twice and repeatedly raped by the woman's son.
Additionally, the special court ordered the payment of Rs 5 lakh in financial compensation for the rehabilitation of the girl, repeatedly raped by the prime accused's son.
Special Judge H.N. Desai convicted the accused Sulotna Singh based on arguments, witness testimonies, and documentary evidence presented by Public Prosecutor Dilip Singh M. Thakor. A case was registered against Singh at the East Area Women's Police Station in Ahmedabad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The trial took place in the special POCSO court at the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court.
According to the prosecution, the 13-year-old girl from Bangladesh was illegally trafficked into India through a forest route by a woman named Hasina—an acquaintance of the girl's cousin—and Hasina's husband, under the pretext of a trip.
Subsequently, the girl was taken to West Bengal capital Kolkata and then brought to Ahmedabad by train. After keeping her in the Chandlodia area of Ahmedabad for some time, the accused sold the girl to another woman, who then sold her to Sulotna Singh, a resident of the Narol area, for Rs 40,000. For the past one and a half to two years, the girl had been working as a domestic help in Sulotna's home.
The investigation revealed that whenever Sulotna was away from home, her son, Sanatan Singh, repeatedly raped the minor.
According to the police, following the death of her father in an accident in Bangladesh, the victim had gone to live with her cousin. The accused woman gained her trust and brought her to India. Later, the cousin was sent back to Bangladesh, while the minor girl was subjected to exploitation. The police rescued the minor from the Narol area and registered a case based on her statement.
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