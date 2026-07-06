ETV Bharat / bharat

13-Year-Old Bangladeshi Girl Trafficked Into India, Sold For Rs 40,000, Raped Repeatedly; POCSO Court Delivers Verdict

Ahmedabad: A special POCSO court in Gujarat has sentenced the prime accused—a woman—to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh over the trafficking of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl into India and who was sold twice and repeatedly raped by the woman's son.

Additionally, the special court ordered the payment of Rs 5 lakh in financial compensation for the rehabilitation of the girl, repeatedly raped by the prime accused's son.

Special Judge H.N. Desai convicted the accused Sulotna Singh based on arguments, witness testimonies, and documentary evidence presented by Public Prosecutor Dilip Singh M. Thakor. A case was registered against Singh at the East Area Women's Police Station in Ahmedabad under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. The trial took place in the special POCSO court at the Ahmedabad City Sessions Court.

According to the prosecution, the 13-year-old girl from Bangladesh was illegally trafficked into India through a forest route by a woman named Hasina—an acquaintance of the girl's cousin—and Hasina's husband, under the pretext of a trip.