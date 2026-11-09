ETV Bharat / bharat

1,286 Kg Of Suspected Meat Transported From Hyderabad Seized At Delhi's Nizamuddin Station

Seized boxes containing meat. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The seizure of 1,286 kilograms of suspected meat transported via the Dakshin Express at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station yard on Sunday caused uproar.

Soon after getting information, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and veterinarians rushed to the spot and gathered details. DCP B. Bharat Reddy stated that on the morning of November 8, the Railway Vigilance Unit at Baroda House received information that a consignment—allegedly containing beef—had been illegally transported to Delhi by train.

Upon receiving the information, the local Investigating Officer (IO) and the Station House Officer (SHO), accompanied by a police contingent, immediately reached the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway yard. Teams from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also deployed at the site. The consignment had been booked under the labels ‘mutton’ and ‘meat.’ Investigations revealed that the shipment arrived from Hyderabad at the New Washing Line at Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) via train number 12721 (Dakshin Express).