125 Indian Nationals Repatriated From Thailand After Release From Myanmar Scam Centres

New Delhi: India on Wednesday repatriated 125 of its nationals from Thailand in a military transport aircraft, after they were released from scam centres in Myawaddy in Myanmar, according to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

With this, a total of 1,500 Indians released from scam centres in Myanmar have been repatriated through Thailand since March this year, it said.

They were brought back in the special flight operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"Today, 125 Indian nationals, released from scam-centres in Myawaddy in Myanmar, were repatriated from Mae Sot in Thailand by a special flight operated by the Indian Air Force. With this, a total of 1,500 Indians released from scam centres in Myanmar have been repatriated through Thailand since March this year," the embassy posted on X.

It also shared some photos of the Indians repatriated on Wednesday from the Thai border town of Mae Sot.