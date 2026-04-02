ETV Bharat / bharat

1,200 Indian Nationals Safely Evacuated From Iran: MEA

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said as many as 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran amid the fighting. The government further said eight Indians were either killed or injured in the conflict, while one person is still missing.

“More than 1,200 Indian nationals have now been safely evacuated from Iran amid the fighting. Of those, 845 are students. The operation was conducted via two routes- 996 nationals crossed into Armenia, while 204 travelled overland into Azerbaijan,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He said as many as eight Indians were either killed or injured in the conflict and one is still missing.

Interacting with reporters during the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said India condemns the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL.

“We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the inviolability of the UN mission and the safety and security of the Peacekeepers. As one of the largest and longest serving contributors to Peacekeeping, and in consonance with UNSC resolution 2589, we seek accountability for crimes against peacekeepers,” said Jaiswal. He said the UN is looking into the issue. “We are in touch with relevant agencies as well,” he said.