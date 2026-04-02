1,200 Indian Nationals Safely Evacuated From Iran: MEA
Eight Indians were either killed or injured in the conflict whereas one person is still missing, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said as many as 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran amid the fighting. The government further said eight Indians were either killed or injured in the conflict, while one person is still missing.
“More than 1,200 Indian nationals have now been safely evacuated from Iran amid the fighting. Of those, 845 are students. The operation was conducted via two routes- 996 nationals crossed into Armenia, while 204 travelled overland into Azerbaijan,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He said as many as eight Indians were either killed or injured in the conflict and one is still missing.
Interacting with reporters during the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal said India condemns the recent attacks on UN peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL.
“We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the inviolability of the UN mission and the safety and security of the Peacekeepers. As one of the largest and longest serving contributors to Peacekeeping, and in consonance with UNSC resolution 2589, we seek accountability for crimes against peacekeepers,” said Jaiswal. He said the UN is looking into the issue. “We are in touch with relevant agencies as well,” he said.
Jaiswal said, “Connected with the peacekeeping operations, India is the largest troop-contributing country to the UN peacekeeping mission. The contribution of our peacekeepers is well noted and regarded for global peace and security. India has been playing an important role in UN Peacekeeping Operations. Our troops under the aegis of UN-mandated peacekeeping missions have made a significant contribution to global peace and security. In UNIFIL, we have around 600 Indian troops.”
Referring to the tolls imposed on Indian-flagged or Indian-operated vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Jaiswal said there has been “no such discussion with Iran” over any tolls imposed on Indian-flagged or Indian-operated vessels seeking to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Jaiswal said six Indian vessels carrying critical energy supplies, including LPG and LNG, have safely transitioned through the Strait of Hormuz.
“The Government of India remains in active negotiations with Iran and other regional partners to ensure the unimpeded transit of Indian-flagged ships amid escalating regional conflict,” he said. The MEA spokesperson further said that India’s Foreign Secretary will attend a high-level meeting on the Strait of Hormuz hosted by the UK this evening.
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