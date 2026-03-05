120 Devotees From Rajasthan Who Went To Dubai To Attend 'Katha' Set To Return Home
Of the 120 pilgrims from Jodhpur stranded in Dubai, 106 have returned to India and will reach Jodhpur by Thursday evening via Kochi and Ahmedabad.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
By Manoj Verma
Jodhpur: They had gone to a 'peaceful' Dubai to listen to a 'Katha'(a Hindu religious gathering), but ended up being caught in the crossfire as Iran bombarded the US assets in the Gulf states in retaliation to the US-Israel strikes on the country.
A group of 120 devotees from Mandore and Nagori Bera region in Rajasthan are returning home after days of harrowing experience amid the US-Israel-Iran war. After four days of waiting and diplomatic efforts, 106 of the 120 devotees have finally landed on the Indian soil. Of these, 76 will reach Jodhpur by Thursday evening via Kochi and Bengaluru, while 30 are returning home via Ahmedabad. The remaining 14 are also expected to depart from Dubai today.
From Worship To War-Zone
ETV Bharat has learnt that the group of Hindu devotees had flown to Dubai for a 'Katha' organized from February 23 to 28 under the guidance of Maharaj Amrit Ram of the Ramdwara in Sursagar. Devotees, mostly from the Mali community of the Mandore and Nagori Bera region, had gone to Dubai to attend the Katha. After the Katha concluded, when all the devotees reached the airport to fly back home, they learned that flights had been canceled due to Iran's retaliatory airstrikes and security concerns in the UAE city.
Expensive Hotels And Food
The devotees are said to have faced hardships while being stranded in Dubai. Family members said that they were forced to stay in the same hotel again, where they were charged exorbitant rent. However, during this difficult time, the Maheshwari community in Dubai came forward to their rescue by arranging their meals. The devotees said that while the Abu Dhabi administration covered the expenses of the stranded devotees, they faced financial pressure in Dubai.
As soon as the government's efforts confirmed flights on Wednesday evening, families in Jodhpur breathed a sigh of relief. The entire city awaits the safe return of their loved ones.
Homecoming Via Kochi And Bengaluru
Lalit Kachhwaha, a relative of the devotees, stated that the 76 pilgrims left Sharjah late Wednesday night and reached Kochi. From Kochi, they arrived in Bengaluru by flight early Thursday morning. The devotees will now reach their homes by Thursday evening, taking a connecting flight from Bengaluru to Jodhpur. Meanwhile, 30 other pilgrims have reached Ahmedabad and will travel to Jodhpur by road or train.
Read More:
- 'No Nationality, No Conditions': Sonu Sood Offers 'Safe Accommodation' To Travellers Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Iran War
- Iran–US–Israel Conflict Disrupts Fruit Trade; Apple Prices Rise, Indian Exports Stuck At Ports
- Over 1,000 Workers From Odisha’s Kendrapara Stranded In Gulf Amid Iran–US–Israel Conflict