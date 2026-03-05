ETV Bharat / bharat

120 Devotees From Rajasthan Who Went To Dubai To Attend 'Katha' Set To Return Home

By Manoj Verma

Jodhpur: They had gone to a 'peaceful' Dubai to listen to a 'Katha'(a Hindu religious gathering), but ended up being caught in the crossfire as Iran bombarded the US assets in the Gulf states in retaliation to the US-Israel strikes on the country.

A group of 120 devotees from Mandore and Nagori Bera region in Rajasthan are returning home after days of harrowing experience amid the US-Israel-Iran war. After four days of waiting and diplomatic efforts, 106 of the 120 devotees have finally landed on the Indian soil. Of these, 76 will reach Jodhpur by Thursday evening via Kochi and Bengaluru, while 30 are returning home via Ahmedabad. The remaining 14 are also expected to depart from Dubai today.

From Worship To War-Zone

ETV Bharat has learnt that the group of Hindu devotees had flown to Dubai for a 'Katha' organized from February 23 to 28 under the guidance of Maharaj Amrit Ram of the Ramdwara in Sursagar. Devotees, mostly from the Mali community of the Mandore and Nagori Bera region, had gone to Dubai to attend the Katha. After the Katha concluded, when all the devotees reached the airport to fly back home, they learned that flights had been canceled due to Iran's retaliatory airstrikes and security concerns in the UAE city.