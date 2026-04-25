ETV Bharat / bharat

12 Glacial Lakes In Ladakh In Low-Risk Category, Two Under Moderate-Risk

New Delhi: As many as 12 glacial lakes in the Union Territory of Ladakh fall under the low-risk category, while two others are in moderate risk category, the Centre stated before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti while referring to the issues of climate crisis, water scarcity, and glacier retreat in Ladakh, stated that the Central Water Commission (CWC), is undertaking extensive and systematic monitoring activities in the region. The ministry stated this in its response to the Tribunal which had sought status of actions taken and the comprehensive framework established by it to address the issues concerning water systems, glacier dynamics, and climate change impacts in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), with a specific focus on Ladakh.

In its recent response submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry of Jal Shakti stated it has been entrusted with the responsibility of development, conservation, and management of water resources in the country.

The Ministry said it is committed to address challenges posed by climate change, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions such as Ladakh, through robust scientific monitoring, data-driven policy formulation, and institutional capacity-building. It informed that it has established a multi-pronged to monitor the cryosphere, assess risks associated with glacial phenomena and develop mitigation frameworks to ensure water security and ecological sustainability.

The ministry said the CWC monitors a total of 2,843 glacial lakes and water bodies in the Himalayan region using advanced remote sensing techniques. "For Ladakh, the CWC monitors 179 glacial lakes and 26 water bodies, with a water spread area above 10 ha. This monitoring is conducted on a monthly basis from June to October each year, providing crucial data on the behaviour of these water bodies."