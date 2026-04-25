12 Glacial Lakes In Ladakh In Low-Risk Category, Two Under Moderate-Risk
The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti said the Central Water Commission (CWC), is undertaking extensive and systematic monitoring activities in the region, reports Santu Das.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: As many as 12 glacial lakes in the Union Territory of Ladakh fall under the low-risk category, while two others are in moderate risk category, the Centre stated before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti while referring to the issues of climate crisis, water scarcity, and glacier retreat in Ladakh, stated that the Central Water Commission (CWC), is undertaking extensive and systematic monitoring activities in the region. The ministry stated this in its response to the Tribunal which had sought status of actions taken and the comprehensive framework established by it to address the issues concerning water systems, glacier dynamics, and climate change impacts in the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR), with a specific focus on Ladakh.
In its recent response submitted to the NGT, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the Ministry of Jal Shakti stated it has been entrusted with the responsibility of development, conservation, and management of water resources in the country.
The Ministry said it is committed to address challenges posed by climate change, particularly in ecologically sensitive regions such as Ladakh, through robust scientific monitoring, data-driven policy formulation, and institutional capacity-building. It informed that it has established a multi-pronged to monitor the cryosphere, assess risks associated with glacial phenomena and develop mitigation frameworks to ensure water security and ecological sustainability.
The ministry said the CWC monitors a total of 2,843 glacial lakes and water bodies in the Himalayan region using advanced remote sensing techniques. "For Ladakh, the CWC monitors 179 glacial lakes and 26 water bodies, with a water spread area above 10 ha. This monitoring is conducted on a monthly basis from June to October each year, providing crucial data on the behaviour of these water bodies."
Mentioning that the monitoring program in Ladakh is being progressively expanded, it disclosed that monitoring of three large glacial lakes (size> 50 ha) and several water bodies commenced in 2011, an additional 12 glacial lakes (size 10-50 ha) were brought under monitoring in 2022. It further said monitoring of the remaining 164 glacial lakes in Ladakh has commenced from June, demonstrating a phased and comprehensive approach to cover the entire region.
The Ministry said the CWC has developed and finalised a "Criteria for Risk Indexing of Glacial Lakes", a scientific framework designed to identify and rank glacial lakes based on their likelihood of failure and the potential damage from a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event. The criteria evaluate 12 key factors, including the lake's size, change in size over time, stability of slopes, and downstream vulnerabilities.
"A detailed assessment of 15 glacial lakes in Ladakh was conducted. The results of this scientific assessment reveal that none of the lakes fall under the high-risk Category-1 or Category-2. Only two lakes fall under the moderate-risk Category-3, and 12 lakes fall under the low-risk Category-4," it said.
The ministry said this data-driven risk assessment allows for targeted and prioritised mitigation and management strategies, ensuring that resources are directed towards areas of genuine concern. To create a dedicated knowledge base and build national capacity, the Ministry said it has established the "Centre for Cryosphere and Climate Change Studies at the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee. The centre is focused on studying the impact of climate change on the water resources of the Indian Himalayan Region and aims to provide best practices through proper mapping of snow, glaciers, and glacial lakes.
The Ministry said it is not only aware of the challenges in Ladakh but has also implemented a robust, scientifically-grounded, and institutionally-backed framework to monitor, assess, and mitigate the risks associated with climate change and its impact on water resources. The actions of the are in complete alignment with the national commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development.
Also Read
Glacial Lakes Surge Above 30,000 Across High Mountain Asia, Raising Flood Risks: IIT Roorkee Study