‘Secured IDs With Fake Addresses’: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Uttar Pradesh For Illegal Stay
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals in Aligarh for staying illegally and procuring Indian IDs, using forged local addresses.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country and obtaining Indian identification documents through forged local addresses in Aligarh district.
Officials said a team from the district's Rorawar police station apprehended the suspects based on a tip-off.
City Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Bansal identified the arrested accused as Mohammad Sharif-ul, Shahrukh, Mohammad Salman, Shahnaz, Haider Ali, Rukhsana, Uvesh, and Amina Begum, all residents of the Gaibandha area in Bangladesh's Badipur district.
“The suspects were arrested during raids across several neighbourhoods. They were found living in areas under the Kotwali Nagar Station and Rorawar Police Station limits,” Bansal said. “Some of them were staying in Anar ka Nagla, Mullapada and Bhujpura Ashik Ali Road, while others lived near Dhobi Ghat on Shahpur Road. One woman was found residing in a shanty near the Haddi Godam intersection,” he said.
#Aligarh । #AligarhPolice— ALIGARH POLICE (@aligarhpolice) November 25, 2026
थाना रोरावर पुलिस द्वारा गोपनीय सूचना के आधार पर 12 बांग्लादेशी मूल के लोगो को गिरफ्तार किया गया है । इनके द्वारा पूछताछ में बताया गया है कि ये बांग्लादेश के बादीपुर जिले के रहने वाले है । जो अवैध रूप से भारत के क्षेत्र में घुस गए थे और यहाँ पर कोतवाली… pic.twitter.com/3jyRstjeYX
The SP said the suspects produced a range of official Indian documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and EPFO cards, as well as bank account records. “All the documents were registered using local Aligarh addresses,” he said.
Bansal said an analysis of the mobile phones of the accused revealed call logs and messages exchanged with their family members in Bangladesh. During questioning, the suspects confirmed their Bangladeshi origins, he said.
“The group used fake local residency details to secure the identification cards. We are now working to verify the authenticity of the seized records and determine how long the group had lived in Aligarh,” he said. “We are also probing whether the suspects used the documents to access government welfare programs or private services,” he said.
A case has been registered at the Rorawar police station, and the arrested individuals were presented before a local court. “We continue to search for additional suspects who remain at large, including local facilitators who may have helped them procure the fraudulent paperwork,” Bansal added.
Also Read