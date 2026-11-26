ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Secured IDs With Fake Addresses’: 12 Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Uttar Pradesh For Illegal Stay

Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested 12 Bangladeshi nationals for illegally staying in the country and obtaining Indian identification documents through forged local addresses in Aligarh district.

Officials said a team from the district's Rorawar police station apprehended the suspects based on a tip-off.

City Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Bansal identified the arrested accused as Mohammad Sharif-ul, Shahrukh, Mohammad Salman, Shahnaz, Haider Ali, Rukhsana, Uvesh, and Amina Begum, all residents of the Gaibandha area in Bangladesh's Badipur district.

“The suspects were arrested during raids across several neighbourhoods. They were found living in areas under the Kotwali Nagar Station and Rorawar Police Station limits,” Bansal said. “Some of them were staying in Anar ka Nagla, Mullapada and Bhujpura Ashik Ali Road, while others lived near Dhobi Ghat on Shahpur Road. One woman was found residing in a shanty near the Haddi Godam intersection,” he said.

The SP said the suspects produced a range of official Indian documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, voter ID and EPFO cards, as well as bank account records. “All the documents were registered using local Aligarh addresses,” he said.