ETV Bharat / bharat

Swiss 'Walking Baba' Benjamin Viatte Brings His 14,000-Km Journey To Himalayan Echoes In Nainital

Ben Baba will be among the international participants at the 11th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary, art and environmental festival on October 30 and 31. ( ETV Bharat )

Nainital: For most people, the road is a means to reach a destination. For Swiss traveller Benjamin Viatte, however, the journey itself is the destination. Known internationally as ‘Walking Baba’ or ‘Ben Baba’, Viatte has travelled nearly 14,000 km on foot across 18 countries, seeking to understand different cultures, traditions, natural landscapes and ways of life.

Having arrived in Nainital on Friday, Viatte will be among the international participants at the 11th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary, art and environmental festival being held on Friday and Saturday (October 30 and 31) at Abbotsford Estate.

His journey is not merely about covering distances. Moving across diverse geographical and cultural landscapes, Viatte has explored how people live, preserve their traditions and maintain their relationship with nature. For him, walking offers an opportunity to experience places and communities beyond the perspective of conventional tourism and fast-paced travel.

The two-day Himalayan Echoes festival will bring together participants from six countries, including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Switzerland, Russia and France. Entering its second decade, the event aims to expand international conversations around mountain communities, their cultural heritage and environmental challenges.

Among the international participants, Russian Vladimir Zaitsev will lead discussions on Himalayan painters, while French artist and astronomer Priyanka Rajkakati will interact with poet Sudeep Sen.

The sessions will explore the Himalayas not merely as a geographical region but as a living cultural and ecological landscape shaped by art, literature, human experiences and traditional knowledge.

Several prominent names from the literary and cultural world will also feature in the festival.

Writer Amish Tripathi, known for his Shiva Trilogy, including The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras, will be among the participants. Children's author Paro Anand, food historian Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal and environmentalist Peepal Baba will also share their perspectives.

Author Mridula Ramesh's session, titled 'Nature Way', will focus on issues concerning nature and climate change.

A Global Dialogue On Mountain Cultures

While the Himalayas are celebrated for their snow-covered peaks, forests, rivers and biodiversity, the region faces growing environmental and livelihood challenges.