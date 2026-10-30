Swiss 'Walking Baba' Benjamin Viatte Brings His 14,000-Km Journey To Himalayan Echoes In Nainital
Having travelled through 18 countries on foot, Ben Baba joins 11th literary fest, which unites voices from 6 countries to explore Himalayas, reports Rakesh Rawat.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Nainital: For most people, the road is a means to reach a destination. For Swiss traveller Benjamin Viatte, however, the journey itself is the destination. Known internationally as ‘Walking Baba’ or ‘Ben Baba’, Viatte has travelled nearly 14,000 km on foot across 18 countries, seeking to understand different cultures, traditions, natural landscapes and ways of life.
Having arrived in Nainital on Friday, Viatte will be among the international participants at the 11th edition of Himalayan Echoes, a literary, art and environmental festival being held on Friday and Saturday (October 30 and 31) at Abbotsford Estate.
His journey is not merely about covering distances. Moving across diverse geographical and cultural landscapes, Viatte has explored how people live, preserve their traditions and maintain their relationship with nature. For him, walking offers an opportunity to experience places and communities beyond the perspective of conventional tourism and fast-paced travel.
The two-day Himalayan Echoes festival will bring together participants from six countries, including India, Nepal, Bhutan, Switzerland, Russia and France. Entering its second decade, the event aims to expand international conversations around mountain communities, their cultural heritage and environmental challenges.
The mountains have stories to tell. Let’s make sure our travels don’t come at their expense. 🏔️🌿 #HimalayanEchoes2026 #ResponsibleTourism #SustainableTravel #UttarakhandTourism https://t.co/xWWayOxNeP— Himalayan Echoes Festival (@HimalayanEchoes) October 29, 2026
Among the international participants, Russian Vladimir Zaitsev will lead discussions on Himalayan painters, while French artist and astronomer Priyanka Rajkakati will interact with poet Sudeep Sen.
The sessions will explore the Himalayas not merely as a geographical region but as a living cultural and ecological landscape shaped by art, literature, human experiences and traditional knowledge.
Several prominent names from the literary and cultural world will also feature in the festival.
Writer Amish Tripathi, known for his Shiva Trilogy, including The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas and The Oath of the Vayuputras, will be among the participants. Children's author Paro Anand, food historian Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal and environmentalist Peepal Baba will also share their perspectives.
Author Mridula Ramesh's session, titled 'Nature Way', will focus on issues concerning nature and climate change.
A Global Dialogue On Mountain Cultures
While the Himalayas are celebrated for their snow-covered peaks, forests, rivers and biodiversity, the region faces growing environmental and livelihood challenges.
Climate change, mounting pressure on natural resources, ecological degradation and changes in traditional mountain lifestyles have raised concerns about the future of mountain communities.
The festival seeks to examine these issues through literature, art and environmental discussions, while highlighting the importance of traditional knowledge, biodiversity conservation and sustainable relationships between people and their natural surroundings.
Festival organiser Janhvi Prasad said the event, now entering its second decade, was placing greater emphasis on bringing together mountain communities and cultural voices from different parts of the world.
"The participation of people from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Switzerland, Russia and France is part of a broader effort to encourage international dialogue on mountain cultures and environmental conservation," she said.
Janhvi added that understanding the mountains required more than viewing them from a distance. It was equally important to engage with their natural environment, cultural traditions and the everyday lives of the people who inhabit them.
The October 30-31 gathering aims to take this spirit of engagement, dialogue and conservation forward.
Who Is Walking Baba?
Benjamin Viatte, a Swiss national and web designer by profession, is better known to many as 'Walking Baba' or 'Ben Baba'. Moving away from a conventional lifestyle, he developed an interest in spirituality and yoga and subsequently embarked on a journey across countries on foot.
His travels have become a way of exploring different cultures while sharing his interest in Sanatan Dharma and yoga. Having covered approximately 14,000 km across 18 countries, his arrival in the Indian Himalayas adds an international dimension to the Himalayan Echoes festival.
For Benjamin Viatte, the journey continues to be about discovering the world one step at a time.
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