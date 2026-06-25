ETV Bharat / bharat

11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meet To Be Held In Gurugram Today

New Delhi: India is set to host the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting starting Thursday in Gurugram, on the outskirts of the national capital, under its BRICS Chairship 2026. The meeting will bring together Energy Ministers and senior officials from all BRICS member countries to advance cooperation on energy security, sustainability, and innovation.vg

India's BRICS Chairship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability (BRICS)'. Within the Energy Track, India has adopted the theme of 'Energy for All', reflecting the shared commitment of BRICS nations to ensuring universal energy access.BRICS today comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, which together account for nearly half of the world’s population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

The BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting comes at a time when countries across the world are working to balance energy security, affordability, and sustainability while addressing the challenges of climate change, technological transformation, and growing energy demand. The priorities of the BRICS Energy Agenda resonate strongly with India's own sustainable development pathway, focusing on meeting its growing energy demand while enhancing energy security and energy access, strengthening grid resilience, diversifying supply sources, and expanding the share of clean energy in its energy mix.

India's Presidency has structured the BRICS Energy Agenda around three broad priorities, which include energy security and sustainability; energy access and equity; and technology and innovation. As the world's third-largest producer and consumer of electricity, and one of the fastest-growing major economies, India views secure, affordable and sustainable energy as a cornerstone of its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.