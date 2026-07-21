ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 118 Police Personnel Injured In 'Violent Protests' Led By CJP In Delhi; 70 Protesters Detained During 'Sansad Chalo' March

New Delhi: More than 118 police personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including several senior police officials, sustained injuries during "violent protests" by supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital on Monday, an official statement issued by Delhi Police said.

The injured personnel include senior officials in the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, who were deployed on duty at the protest site, Delhi Police said late last night.

As per police sources, Additional DCP Anand Kumar Mishra of the New Delhi district, Additional DCP Niharika of North Delhi, four ACPs from the New Delhi district, and one Special CP were injured during the violence. Moreover, Additional DCP Anand Kumar Mishra sustained a fracture in his hand.

Meanwhile, around 60 protesters were also injured during the clashes. Police said approximately 70 protesters were detained after the 'Sansad Chalo' (March to Parliament) protest by the CJP turned violent.

While officials had already imposed prohibitory orders and set up barricades to prevent the march from proceeding further, clashes erupted as thousands of supporters of the "Cockroach movement" and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.

According to Delhi Police, the protesters violated prohibitory orders by ignoring repeated appeals and legal directives issued by authorities. Further, it was alleged that the protesters attempted to break through barricades, pelted stones at the police, vandalised government vehicles, and damaged public property.

Issuing a statement on X, Delhi Police said, "During today's (Monday's) violent protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries."

Situation turned violent when protesters attempted to break through the barricades. The police bore a brunt of the alleged violence, with over 118 personnel reported injured.