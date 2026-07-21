Over 118 Police Personnel Injured In 'Violent Protests' Led By CJP In Delhi; 70 Protesters Detained During 'Sansad Chalo' March
The protests, which began at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saw participation from students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the Indian education system.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 8:18 AM IST|
Updated : July 21, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
New Delhi: More than 118 police personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including several senior police officials, sustained injuries during "violent protests" by supporters of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital on Monday, an official statement issued by Delhi Police said.
The injured personnel include senior officials in the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner, who were deployed on duty at the protest site, Delhi Police said late last night.
As per police sources, Additional DCP Anand Kumar Mishra of the New Delhi district, Additional DCP Niharika of North Delhi, four ACPs from the New Delhi district, and one Special CP were injured during the violence. Moreover, Additional DCP Anand Kumar Mishra sustained a fracture in his hand.
🚨आज हुए उग्र प्रदर्शन के दौरान ड्यूटी पर तैनात दिल्ली पुलिस के विशेष आयुक्त, संयुक्त आयुक्त, अतिरिक्त आयुक्त और उपायुक्त रैंक के अधिकारियों सहित दिल्ली पुलिस और केन्द्रीय पुलिस बलों के कुल 118 पुलिसकर्मियों से अधिक को चोटें आई, @CPDelhi श्री अनुराग कुमार ने अस्पताल जाकर घायल… pic.twitter.com/SGpiONjbd7— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 20, 2026
Meanwhile, around 60 protesters were also injured during the clashes. Police said approximately 70 protesters were detained after the 'Sansad Chalo' (March to Parliament) protest by the CJP turned violent.
While officials had already imposed prohibitory orders and set up barricades to prevent the march from proceeding further, clashes erupted as thousands of supporters of the "Cockroach movement" and students marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament, demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks.
According to Delhi Police, the protesters violated prohibitory orders by ignoring repeated appeals and legal directives issued by authorities. Further, it was alleged that the protesters attempted to break through barricades, pelted stones at the police, vandalised government vehicles, and damaged public property.
Issuing a statement on X, Delhi Police said, "During today's (Monday's) violent protests, more than 118 police personnel from Delhi Police and Central Police Forces, including Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Deputy Commissioner rank officers deployed on duty, sustained injuries."
Situation turned violent when protesters attempted to break through the barricades. The police bore a brunt of the alleged violence, with over 118 personnel reported injured.
Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar later visited the hospital where the injured officers are being treated. He personally met with the personnel and enquired about their well-being. In a statement, the Commissioner highlighted the dedication of the force, saying, "Every injury on the uniform bears witness to dedication to duty."
Medical examinations are being conducted for the injured police personnel. "During the scuffle, around 60 protesters were also reported to get injured. The medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel is underway," the police statement said.
A police official, under treatment at a hospital, said violence erupted after a large number of protesters gathered near Janpath. "We were on duty at Janpath, in front of the Claridges Hotel. A large number of protesters had gathered there. Suddenly, stone-pelting started from both sides. Police tried to reason with the protesters, but they refused to listen. Many personnel, ranging from constables to IPS officers, were injured. One young woman, in particular, sustained serious injuries. Some people were hit on the head, while I was hit on the hand," the official said to ANI.
He further said that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was allegedly attacked during the protests. "An ASI fell, and he was attacked further. Sub-Inspector Ajay Kumar tried to protect him and sustained significant injuries in the process. However, it was unclear from where they managed to get the stones. It is not clear whether all this was pre-planned," he added.
The protests, which began at Jantar Mantar, saw participation from students, opposition leaders, and activists demanding accountability in the Indian education system.
Senior police officials have assured a thorough investigation into the violence. As per sources, prohibitory orders are still in place around sensitive areas to prevent any further escalation. The Delhi Police have urged all parties to maintain peace and cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
Meawhile, Abhijit Dipke, founder of the CJP, strongly condemned the Delhi Police for allegedly using "excessive force" against students during a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. Addressing the media, Dipke said the Parliament march was cancelled mid-way to ensure safety of students, but the ongoing agitation and hunger strike led by Sonam Wangchuk will continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tenders his resignation.
Dipke claimed that the protest was entirely peaceful, yet the police initiated a brutal lathi-charge, injuring many students. He alleged that female students were also mistreated near the barricades, with some sustaining head injuries, broken limbs and other serious wounds. "Our students were determined to march to Parliament despite the risks, but we had to prioritise their safety to prevent any major tragedy," he said.
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