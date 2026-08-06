ETV Bharat / bharat

114 Rafale Jet Deal: France Submits Detailed Proposal For Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Aircraft Deal To India

New Delhi: In a significant development in the 114 Rafale jet deal, France has submitted its detailed technical and commercial proposal to India for the deal, which will include large-scale local manufacturing and production of the multi-role combat aircraft.

The Rafale aircraft are likely to become one of the mainstays of the Indian Air Force in future and were chosen in 2012 by the Defence Ministry after a long global competition. The French officials have submitted their response to the Indian Letter of Request for buying 114 Rafale multirole fighter jets and it is being studied by the Acquisition Wing of the Defence Ministry and the Indian Air Force, Defence sources told ANI.

The Indian side would be closely analysing the French response to Indian demand for integrating Indian weapons like the variants of the Astra air-to-air missiles and indigenous content in the aircraft under the deal, they said.

The French side has to manufacture 94 out of the 114 aircraft in india with a local industry partner, and this would be done by all the partners of the French Dassault Aviation, including missile manufacturer MBDA, engine maker Safran and Thales.

A significant amount of indigenisation is expected in the deal, which is likely to provide opportunities worth around Rs 1.6 lakh crore to Indian industry players including Tata, Larsen and Toubro and others.