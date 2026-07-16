11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify In Re-NEET Conducted By NTA
A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night declared the result of the re-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026.
As per a release, the result was declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track.
A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. As many as 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.
NTA Declares Result of NEET (UG) 2026— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) July 16, 2026
11.21 lakh candidates qualify;
Results declared in time for counselling and Medical College Admissions;
Toppers from almost all States and Union Territories;
More than 58 per cent of qualified candidates are women;
Examination conducted in…
Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of top rankers, state toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the NTA website.
Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam of whom 11.21 lakh qualified. Candidates appeared from every state and Union Territory of the country, in 13 languages. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women and the majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age.
Profile of the top rankers
- 138 candidates scored above 690 marks out of 720
- Over 93 per cent appeared for NEET (UG) for the first time
- 99 per cent are between 17 and 19 years of age
Geographical Distribution
Qualified candidates have emerged from every one of the 36 states and Union Territories, ranging from over 1.7 lakh in Uttar Pradesh to 43 in Lakshadweep. The state toppers include Jigmet Yangchan Lamo (Ladakh, 530 marks), Dhruv Tripathi (Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 606 marks) and Fahmida Anees (Lakshadweep, 573 marks), and cover every North-Eastern State. 17 State Toppers scored 700 or above; 26 scored above 690.
The 138 top rankers come from 66 cities across the country. The Top 17 rankers who scored more than 705 marks span eight states- Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.
Score Distribution and Highest Scorers
- 19 candidates scored above 700 out of 720
- 1,492 candidates scored 650 and above
- 10,160 candidates scored 600 and above
- 90,780 candidates scored 500 and above
The highest score of 715 out of 720 was obtained jointly by Aryan Gupta (Punjab) and Panshul Bansal (Haryana).
Category-wise qualified candidates
- General: 2.91 lakh
- OBC-NCL: 5.12 lakh
- SC: 1.59 lakh
- ST: 63,716 5. Gen-EWS: 95,026
- PwBD: 3,666
- PwD: 303
The exam was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English.
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