ETV Bharat / bharat

11.21 Lakh Candidates Qualify In Re-NEET Conducted By NTA

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night declared the result of the re-National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET (UG) 2026.

As per a release, the result was declared in time so that the medical-admission and counselling calendar for candidates stays on track.

A total of close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. As many as 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

Scorecards of all candidates are available on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The full list of top rankers, state toppers, category-wise toppers (SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Gen-EWS, PwBD and PwD), category-wise cut-off marks and language-wise participation is also being published on the NTA website.

Close to 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam of whom 11.21 lakh qualified. Candidates appeared from every state and Union Territory of the country, in 13 languages. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are women and the majority of the top-performing candidates are between 17 and 19 years of age.

Profile of the top rankers