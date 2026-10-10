School Principal Among Three Booked After Tribal Student Dies Due To Lack Of Timely Medical Care In Maharashtra
An FIR was registered after locals and tribal organisations staged protests and refused to claim the body of the deceased boy
Published : October 10, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Thane: The principal, along with the warden and the class teacher of a government-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Thane district, have been suspended, and a case has been registered against them after an 11-year-old tribal student died due to lack of timely medical care, officials said on Saturday.
The student of Class V at Pise Ashram School in Bhiwandi, Thane district, died on Friday after allegedly not receiving proper medical treatment.
The child's parents alleged that he had been suffering from high fever for nearly four days before the school administration alerted his mother on Friday, police said.
According to the police complaint filed by the mother of the deceased, she was told that the school authorities had taken the boy to Padgha Primary Health Centre for treatment, where the doctors advised the boy to be shifted to a proper hospital.
The mother alleged that after that she received a phone call from warden Rahul Zanjal on Friday morning, informing her that her son was sick and being taken to the government hospital in Shahapur.
The mother then rushed to the school and found the boy gasping for breath. When she questioned the school principal Jaywant Saple, warden Zanjal, and class teacher Ashok Salve about their failure to inform her earlier or provide proper medical treatment, police said her concerns were brushed off casually by them.
"While doctors commenced treatment, the school staff allegedly instructed the family to wait outside and fled the premises after the child succumbed within half an hour," Rajashri Galande, project officer, Tribal Development Department, said.
However, the child's parents alleged that the ashram school authorities ignored the medical advice given by the doctors of the primary health centre and he died during treatment at the Shahapur Upazila Hospital, as his condition deteriorated further.
"The principal, class teacher and warden were suspended for negligence after an immediate probe into the incident," Galande said.
Based on the mother's complaint, the Shahapur police registered an FIR against the trio under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.
A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made as yet, a police officer said.
Meanwhile, locals and tribal organisations staged a protest in front of the TDP office at Shahapur and refused to claim the boy's body. The situation was resolved after the accused were suspended and a case was registered against them.
The tribal organisations, in their representation to the Chief Minister, demanded that the preliminary investigation report be submitted within seven days. The district administration has taken serious cognisance of the case and promised a thorough investigation.
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