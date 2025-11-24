ETV Bharat / bharat

11 States, UTs Yet To Set Up Transgender Welfare Board; Rights Activist Seeks Govt Intervention

New Delhi: There are still 11 states and union territories which are yet to set up a Transgender Welfare Board, aimed at protecting the rights and interests of transgender persons while facilitating access to schemes and welfare measures of the government. According to the 2011 census, there are 4,87,803 transgender persons in India.

Laws for protection of transgender persons

Transgender persons are assured equality, dignity, and protection against discrimination as stipulated in Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and its Rules, 2020, guarantee legal recognition, welfare initiatives, and safeguards against discrimination to transgender persons.

The Act, which came into effect on January 10, 2020, is legislation that grants legal recognition, forbids discrimination, and mandates the welfare of transgender individuals.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, were enacted on September 25, 2020, to facilitate the implementation of the Act's provisions.

According to Rule 11(5), it is mandatory for every state and UT to establish Transgender Protection Cells to oversee incidents of crimes against transgender individuals and to guarantee prompt registration, investigation, and prosecution of such crimes.

In accordance with Rule 10(1), Transgender Welfare Boards have to be set up to safeguard the rights and interests of transgender individuals while also facilitating their access to various schemes and welfare initiatives.

According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which is the nodal Ministry for the welfare of transgender persons, so far 25 Transgender Welfare Boards have been established to protect the rights and interests of transgender persons while facilitating access to schemes and welfare measures. So far, 25 TWBs have been set up by States and UTs like

Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.

This means only 25 states and UTs have set up the Transgender Welfare Board out of 28 states and eight UTs. There are still 11 states and UTs to constitute the same.