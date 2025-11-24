11 States, UTs Yet To Set Up Transgender Welfare Board; Rights Activist Seeks Govt Intervention
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and its Rules, 2020, guarantee legal recognition, welfare initiatives, and safeguards against discrimination to transgender persons.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 4:35 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: There are still 11 states and union territories which are yet to set up a Transgender Welfare Board, aimed at protecting the rights and interests of transgender persons while facilitating access to schemes and welfare measures of the government. According to the 2011 census, there are 4,87,803 transgender persons in India.
Laws for protection of transgender persons
Transgender persons are assured equality, dignity, and protection against discrimination as stipulated in Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21 of the Constitution.
The Act, which came into effect on January 10, 2020, is legislation that grants legal recognition, forbids discrimination, and mandates the welfare of transgender individuals.
The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, were enacted on September 25, 2020, to facilitate the implementation of the Act's provisions.
According to Rule 11(5), it is mandatory for every state and UT to establish Transgender Protection Cells to oversee incidents of crimes against transgender individuals and to guarantee prompt registration, investigation, and prosecution of such crimes.
In accordance with Rule 10(1), Transgender Welfare Boards have to be set up to safeguard the rights and interests of transgender individuals while also facilitating their access to various schemes and welfare initiatives.
According to data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which is the nodal Ministry for the welfare of transgender persons, so far 25 Transgender Welfare Boards have been established to protect the rights and interests of transgender persons while facilitating access to schemes and welfare measures. So far, 25 TWBs have been set up by States and UTs like
Andaman and Nicobar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Pondicherry, Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh.
This means only 25 states and UTs have set up the Transgender Welfare Board out of 28 states and eight UTs. There are still 11 states and UTs to constitute the same.
As per the Ministry, so far 20 Transgender Protection Cells have been set up. A total of 21 Garima Grehs, which serve as shelter homes for destitute transgender persons, have been established across 17 states, including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh (2), Maharashtra, Punjab, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.
Recently, an additional three Garima Grehs have been approved. The SMILE scheme facilitates the establishment of Garima Grehs, which aim to provide shelter for transgender individuals in need, along with essential amenities such as food, medical care, and recreational facilities.
Transgender rights activist's view
Expressing concern over several states and UTs yet to establish the Transgender Welfare Board, a transgender rights activist urged the Central government to intervene in the matter.
The transgender rights activist stated that the postponement in establishing Transgender Welfare Board is not merely an issue of paperwork progressing at a slow pace; rather, it signifies how their lives are still seen as secondary.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Transgender rights activist Kalki Subramaniam on Monday said, "The delay in setting up Transgender Welfare Boards is not just a matter of files moving slowly—it is a reflection of how our lives are still seen as secondary. Every day of delay is a day stolen from our dignity."
Referring to the Supreme Court, Subramaniam said, "The Supreme Court has spoken, activists have demanded, yet many states remain unmoved. Welfare Boards must not be ornamental committees; they must be living, breathing institutions with power, budgets, and accountability. Without them, policies remain promises, and promises without action are wounds on our community."
Citing Garima Grehs, the transgender rights activist said, "Twenty-one Garima Grehs across 17 states, plus three more recently sanctioned, is far too little for a country of our size and diversity. For lakhs of transgender persons, this is a drop in the ocean. A shelter is not just a roof—it is a sanctuary where food, healthcare, and dignity are restored. When homes are so few, how can dreams flourish? When shelters are concentrated in cities, how can rural transgender persons find safety? Without safe spaces, our growth is stunted, our wings clipped before they can fly."
Subramaniam, who is also the southern states' representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP), said, "We say this with clarity: listen to us, not about us. Empower us to lead, to decide, to build. Welfare Boards must be established in every state with real authority, not a token presence. Garima Grehs must expand—one in every district, run by trans-led organisations who understand our lives. Link these shelters with skill training, healthcare, and legal aid, so they become empowerment hubs, not just temporary refuges. "
Subramanian asserted that the need of the hour is to enforce Supreme Court orders with strict timelines and penalties for non-compliance.
"We are not asking for pity; we are demanding dignity. We are not asking for charity; we are demanding justice. The time is now. Every delay is a denial, every broken promise a betrayal. But every step forward, when taken with sincerity, can transform lives. Let the government act with urgency, compassion, and courage," the transgender rights activist added.
