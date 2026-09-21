ETV Bharat / bharat

105 Instances Of Donation Theft At Temple Caught On CCTV: Probe Report In Ram Mandir Donation Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that 105 instances of donation theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were caught on temple CCTV. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta provided the Special Investigation Team's report details regarding the donation theft probe. Mehta said that the statutory 90-day period from the first arrest in the case would soon lapse.

"Ninety days from the date of the first arrest are going to be over on September 25, so we will have to file the chargesheet, otherwise, they (the accused) will get default bail," Mehta said.

The bench directed the magistrate to take action on the chargesheet in accordance with the law. The top court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover. It had earlier asked the SIT to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion, and directed the SIT to file its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the donations theft case.