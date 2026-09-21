105 Instances Of Donation Theft At Temple Caught On CCTV: Probe Report In Ram Mandir Donation Scam
The top court was informed about the evidence gathered regarding the donation theft and the arrests made so far.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court was informed on Monday that 105 instances of donation theft at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were caught on temple CCTV. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta provided the Special Investigation Team's report details regarding the donation theft probe. Mehta said that the statutory 90-day period from the first arrest in the case would soon lapse.
"Ninety days from the date of the first arrest are going to be over on September 25, so we will have to file the chargesheet, otherwise, they (the accused) will get default bail," Mehta said.
The bench directed the magistrate to take action on the chargesheet in accordance with the law. The top court also perused a detailed status report submitted by the SIT in a sealed cover. It had earlier asked the SIT to complete its investigation expeditiously and take it to a logical conclusion, and directed the SIT to file its status report in a sealed cover on the progress made in the investigation into the donations theft case.
The apex court was informed about the evidence gathered regarding the donation theft and the arrests made so far. The bench was also apprised of the details regarding CCTV footage, witness statements, and other evidence related to the matter.
The status report recorded details on using the CCTV footage and other materials to identify the accused. The report pointed to 105 incidents of donation theft identified through CCTV footage, showing strong evidence against the accused.
The report also indicated that some accused are identifiable on CCTV, and the CCTV footage, mobile data, and CDR are key evidence. The bench requested a copy of the chargesheet be filed before it after it is filed in the court.
The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
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