104 Devotees Die During Char Dham Yatra As Footfall Crosses 24 Lakh
49 pilgrims died on the Kedarnath Yatra route, 30 in Badrinath Dham, 15 in Yamunotri Dham, and 10 in Gangotri Dham.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : May 28, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Dehradun: As many as 104 devotees have died of health issues till May 27 during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand amid a rush of devotees this year.
On May 26 alone, seven devotees died of cardiac arrest. According to the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre, 49 pilgrims died on the Kedarnath Yatra route, 30 in Badrinath Dham, 15 in Yamunotri Dham and 10 in Gangotri Dham. Along with the increasing number of pilgrims in the Chardham Yatra, the number of deaths of devotees is also increasing.
In one such instance, Sanjay Kumar Gupta (44) from Jharkhand passed away after his health condition deteriorated while he was returning after visiting the Yamunotri Dham. His family members immediately took him to a primary health centre at Janki Chatti, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.
During the Chardham Yatra, the health of many devotees deteriorates due to overcrowding, rarefied air at high altitudes, fatigue, and health-related problems. Devotees have been told to get enough rest, take precautions during travel, and get medical help if they feel unwell.
So far, about 24 lakh devotees have taken part in the pilgrimage, which started on April 19 with the opening of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham.
Claiming that arrangements are better this time around, the state health department has advised devotees to take all necessary precautions for their safety and well-being. Meanwhile, Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has called the deaths a natural phenomenon.
Health Minister Subodh Uniyal said that health arrangements have improved in the Chardham Yatra this year. He said that 47 medical units are functioning on the Yatra route. Apart from this, 180 doctors have been trained in Srinagar Medical College and Doon Medical College in three phases to treat high-altitude sickness, hypertension, diabetes, etc.
He further said that, apart from this, they will start a 50-bed hospital in Badrinath Dham and a 17-bed hospital in Kedarnath Dham. A large number of specialist doctors have also been deployed in Chardham. A 15-day roster has been prepared for the deployment of specialist doctors.
The construction of a trauma centre on the Chardham Yatra route, which is an accident-prone zone, has also been proposed.
"In the health advisory issued for pilgrims, it has been mentioned that those who are hypertensive, diabetic or have high blood pressure should undergo a health check-up before starting the journey. For this, health camps are being organised at various places. In such a situation, it is necessary that the pilgrims, who are suffering from these diseases, should start their journey only after undergoing a health check-up," Uniyal said.
"But some people tend to ignore the health advisory issued by the state government. Also, many a time it was seen that even if a devotee gets tired while walking, instead of taking rest, they continue to move on, which takes a toll on their health," the Health Minister said.
Hemant Dwivedi, president of the BKTC, said, "The health facilities provided by the state government along the Chardham Yatra route have improved. Pilgrims have died of natural causes, and there is nothing much the government could do about it. There is absolutely no lapse on the part of the authorities," he said.
"The devotees coming for Chardham Yatra should strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government to avoid any problem,” Dwivedi said.
Also Read: