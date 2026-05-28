ETV Bharat / bharat

104 Devotees Die During Char Dham Yatra As Footfall Crosses 24 Lakh

Dehradun: As many as 104 devotees have died of health issues till May 27 during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand amid a rush of devotees this year.

On May 26 alone, seven devotees died of cardiac arrest. According to the Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre, 49 pilgrims died on the Kedarnath Yatra route, 30 in Badrinath Dham, 15 in Yamunotri Dham and 10 in Gangotri Dham. Along with the increasing number of pilgrims in the Chardham Yatra, the number of deaths of devotees is also increasing.

In one such instance, Sanjay Kumar Gupta (44) from Jharkhand passed away after his health condition deteriorated while he was returning after visiting the Yamunotri Dham. His family members immediately took him to a primary health centre at Janki Chatti, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

During the Chardham Yatra, the health of many devotees deteriorates due to overcrowding, rarefied air at high altitudes, fatigue, and health-related problems. Devotees have been told to get enough rest, take precautions during travel, and get medical help if they feel unwell.

So far, about 24 lakh devotees have taken part in the pilgrimage, which started on April 19 with the opening of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham.

Claiming that arrangements are better this time around, the state health department has advised devotees to take all necessary precautions for their safety and well-being. Meanwhile, Shri Badarinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has called the deaths a natural phenomenon.