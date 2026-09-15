'100 Per Cent Case Of Dismissal': SC On Suspended Punjab Police DIG's Bail Plea
Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar has challenged the dismissal of his bail plea by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on August 10.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 12:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is a 100 per cent case for dismissal while hearing the second bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in connection with a corruption case.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "It's a 100 per cent case for dismissal! You want dismissal now or later?" the CJI asked.
The bench scheduled the hearing regarding the matter after four weeks. The bench also indicated that it would examine the bail plea after certain material witnesses had been examined.
During the hearing, Bhullar's counsel submitted that the complainant and a material witness had not yet been examined. The counsel also requested the bench to permit the examination of two shadow witnesses.
The prosecution arose out of an FIR registered in October 2025 under Sections 7 and 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, read with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Bhullar was arrested in October 2025 from his office in Mohali. He is accused of accepting bribes through intermediaries.