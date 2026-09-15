ETV Bharat / bharat

'100 Per Cent Case Of Dismissal': SC On Suspended Punjab Police DIG's Bail Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is a 100 per cent case for dismissal while hearing the second bail plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar who was arrested by the CBI in October last year in connection with a corruption case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. "It's a 100 per cent case for dismissal! You want dismissal now or later?" the CJI asked.

The bench scheduled the hearing regarding the matter after four weeks. The bench also indicated that it would examine the bail plea after certain material witnesses had been examined.