100 Million And Counting! PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 100 Million Followers On Instagram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a historic State visit to Israel, has surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the social media platform.

Having joined Instagram in 2014, PM Modi has, over the past decade, transformed his account into one of the most active and widely followed digital platforms among global leaders. His presence on the platform has steadily expanded, reflecting a sustained outreach strategy that connects with audiences both in India and abroad, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Among prominent international leaders, PM Modi currently commands the largest follower base on Instagram. Significantly, his follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump on the platform. In fact, the total count of followers of next five major world leaders is less than PM Modi's individual follower count.

Top 15 Global Leaders By Followers On Instagram (PMO)

US President Donald Trump is at a distant second with 43.2 million followers, followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.