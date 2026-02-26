100 Million And Counting! PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Cross 100 Million Followers On Instagram
PM Narendra Modi has crossed the landmark figure of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a historic State visit to Israel, has surpassed the landmark figure of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to reach the milestone on the social media platform.
Having joined Instagram in 2014, PM Modi has, over the past decade, transformed his account into one of the most active and widely followed digital platforms among global leaders. His presence on the platform has steadily expanded, reflecting a sustained outreach strategy that connects with audiences both in India and abroad, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Among prominent international leaders, PM Modi currently commands the largest follower base on Instagram. Significantly, his follower count is more than double that of US President Donald Trump on the platform. In fact, the total count of followers of next five major world leaders is less than PM Modi's individual follower count.
US President Donald Trump is at a distant second with 43.2 million followers, followed by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Lula with 14.4 million followers, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 11.6 million followers, and Argentine President Javier Milei with 6.4 million followers.
In the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi has 106.2 followers, while on Facebook, he has maintained a following of 54 million. The figures highlight PM Modi's expansive global reach and strong connect, particularly among younger audiences worldwide.
Within India as well, the Prime Minister maintains a staggering lead on Instagram and is miles ahead of other political leaders. The second spot is held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with around 16.1 million followers, followed by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with approximately 12.6 million followers.
As of December 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieved the highest approval rating among various world leaders. According to Statista, PM Modi boasts a 70 percent approval rating, placing him at the top of the list alongside other global leaders. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured the second position with a 63 percent approval rating, Argentina's Javier Milei took third with 60 percent, and US President Donald Trump was positioned 11th with a 43 percent approval rating, as reported by Statista.
As per the recent data, gathered between February 2 and February 8, 2026, from a US-based business intelligence firm, Morning Consult, PM Modi held the top spot with a 67 percent approval rating. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump found himself ranked 11th with a 40 percent approval rating.
