100 Atal Canteens Launched Across Delhi On Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st Birth Anniversary, Full Meal For Rs 5

New Delhi: To mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi government launched 100 Atal Canteens, where a full meal is being made available for just Rs 5. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, and announced that "Atal Canteens" were being inaugurated to provide subsidised meals to the poor.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Chief Minister Gupta said 45 Atal Canteens were being inaugurated in line with the government's election promise, while work on the remaining 55 will be completed soon.

"Under the scheme, labourers, needy people and families living in jhuggi clusters will get a full meal for Rs 5. The idea is to ensure that people eat with dignity," she said, adding that lakhs of residents would benefit from the initiative.

Union Power Minister and Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal was among others present on the occasion. The initiative saw several Atal Canteens being inaugurated simultaneously at different locations across Delhi.

The initiative aims to ensure affordable, nutritious food for people from economically weaker sections, daily wage workers, and those who spend long hours away from home for work.