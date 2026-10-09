ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Rajya Sabha Candidates Elected Unopposed In UP

Lucknow: All candidates for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh have been declared elected unopposed.

On Friday, Returning Officer and Special Secretary Ajit Verma announced the election results and handed over certificates to the newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs.

The newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs who received their certificates in Room No 8 of the Legislative Council building include Dharmpal Singh, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Shruti Gangwar, Rampratap Singh, Vidya Sonkar, Prakash Pal, Radhakant Ojha, and Gopi Krishna Pandey.

On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, former MLC Rakesh Yadav visited the Legislative Assembly complex to collect the certificate of the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav. He said that Dhanraj Nathwani would collect his certificate on October 12.

Rajya Sabha candidates in UP elected unopposed. (ETV Bharat)

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Rawat said that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance fosters dynastic politics and crony capitalism. She asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government with a full majority in 2027.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Pal, state president of the Pichhda Morcha (Backward Classes Wing), noted that BJP candidates had secured eight Rajya Sabha seats and predicted a similar outcome for the Assembly elections. Pal stated that the party would form the government with a massive majority in 2027.