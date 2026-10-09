10 Rajya Sabha Candidates Elected Unopposed In UP
Returning Officer announced the election results and handed over certificates to the newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Lucknow: All candidates for the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh have been declared elected unopposed.
On Friday, Returning Officer and Special Secretary Ajit Verma announced the election results and handed over certificates to the newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs.
The newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs who received their certificates in Room No 8 of the Legislative Council building include Dharmpal Singh, Priyanka Singh Rawat, Shruti Gangwar, Rampratap Singh, Vidya Sonkar, Prakash Pal, Radhakant Ojha, and Gopi Krishna Pandey.
On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, former MLC Rakesh Yadav visited the Legislative Assembly complex to collect the certificate of the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Prof Ram Gopal Yadav. He said that Dhanraj Nathwani would collect his certificate on October 12.
Targeting the Samajwadi Party, newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Rawat said that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance fosters dynastic politics and crony capitalism. She asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party would form the government with a full majority in 2027.
Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Pal, state president of the Pichhda Morcha (Backward Classes Wing), noted that BJP candidates had secured eight Rajya Sabha seats and predicted a similar outcome for the Assembly elections. Pal stated that the party would form the government with a massive majority in 2027.
Earlier, there had been speculation that the Samajwadi Party would file the nomination papers for a third candidate on October 6, but the party fielded only two candidates.
Who is Dhanraj Nathwani?
Elected Rajya Sabha MP, Dhanraj Nathwani, is a Group President at Reliance Industries Limited. He has been associated with the Jamnagar and Vadodara manufacturing divisions and also serves as a Director at Reliance New Energy Limited. Nathwani is also recognised as a successful businessman.
His father, Parimal Nathwani, is the Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and an independent Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. He joined the Rajya Sabha earlier this year with the support of the NDA.
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