ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Days On, Search Intensifies For 7 Missing Andhra Fishermen Near Odisha Coast

Amaravati: The whereabouts of the fishermen from Kakinada district who went missing after their fishing boat reportedly reached the vicinity of Paradip Port in Odisha remain unknown after 10 days. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to intensify rescue operations.

The fishermen identified as Girikana Simhadri, Gampala Prakash, Surada Chinna, Merugu Narayana, Thirri Narayana, Kandala Rambabu, and Surada Kondala Rao, all from Subbampeta in U Kothapalli mandal of Pithapuram constituency, ventured into the sea on November 10.

The boat reportedly reached the vicinity of Paradip Port in Odisha, following which communication with the fishermen was lost. The fishermen spoke to their families last on November 14. Contact with the boat has remained disconnected since then.

Since the transponder signals from the boat were also missing, the family filed a complaint with the Coast Guard on November 19. Following the information, officials coordinated with Coast Guard stations in Kakinada, Chennai and Odisha to initiate search operations. Kakinada district Fisheries Department officials also wrote to the Indian Coast Guard seeking assistance.

The Indian Coast Guard has launched search operations along the Paradip coastal region using its ships and helicopters. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday, officials informed Naidu that the mobile phones of the missing fishermen and the boat's transponder were switched off. The boat's location could not be traced even through GPS.

Family members and locals are worried that the missing fishermen were affected by Cyclone Akvan. Deputy Director of Fisheries Krishna Rao said that the information has been shared with the Coast Guard, Navy, and coastal authorities of Bangladesh and Myanmar.