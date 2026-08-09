ETV Bharat / bharat

10 Cops Faint During Home Minister Amit Shah's Presentation Of President's Colour To Puducherry Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah salutes as Puducherry Police personnel march during a ceremonial parade held as part of the presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police, in Puducherry, on Sunday, August 9, 2026. ( IANS )

Puducherry: Ten police personnel including female officers fainted during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police on Sunday, ETV Bharat has learnt. The President's Colour was presented by the Home Minister to the uniformed force's Ensign Officer at an official event held at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground in neighbouring Gorimedu. The highest honour for any military unit or police, was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to the Puducherry Police in May this year for its exceptional service. At the Puducherry Armed Police Ground, Home Minister Shah was welcomed by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kailash Nathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy. Shah was given a guard of honour by the Puducherry Police.