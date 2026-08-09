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10 Cops Faint During Home Minister Amit Shah's Presentation Of President's Colour To Puducherry Police

The cops including female officers fainted at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground causing a commotion at the high profile event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah salutes as Puducherry Police personnel march during a ceremonial parade held as part of the presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police, in Puducherry, on Sunday, August 9, 2026.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah salutes as Puducherry Police personnel march during a ceremonial parade held as part of the presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police, in Puducherry, on Sunday, August 9, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST

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Puducherry: Ten police personnel including female officers fainted during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police on Sunday, ETV Bharat has learnt.

The President's Colour was presented by the Home Minister to the uniformed force's Ensign Officer at an official event held at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground in neighbouring Gorimedu. The highest honour for any military unit or police, was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to the Puducherry Police in May this year for its exceptional service.

At the Puducherry Armed Police Ground, Home Minister Shah was welcomed by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kailash Nathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy. Shah was given a guard of honour by the Puducherry Police.

It is understood that during the parade, 10 policemen, including female policemen suddenly fainted causing a commotion at the event. The fainted policemen were given first aid and then taken to the hospital. The Puducherry Police has said that doctors are monitoring their health.

The reasons for the policemen's fainting will be known only after a medical examination as per police. The incident did not disrupt the proceedings of the event as Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colour to the Puducherry Police.

Heavy security arrangements were put in place in Puducherry in view of the visit of Union Minister Amit Shah. Traffic was diverted on major roads and the flying of aerial devices including drones was banned. The union Home Minister was scheduled to meet and consult with political party leaders and administrators in Puducherry.

On Saturday, Shah paid obeisance at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.

Read More:

  1. Amit Shah Presents President's Colour To Puducherry Police For Distinguished Service
  2. Amit Shah To Visit Arunachaleswarar Temple In Tamil Nadu; Drone Ban Imposed Amid Tight Security

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAH
PUDUCHERRY POLICE
PRESIDENT COLOUR
AMIT SHAH PUDUCHERRY VISIT

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