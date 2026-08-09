10 Cops Faint During Home Minister Amit Shah's Presentation Of President's Colour To Puducherry Police
The cops including female officers fainted at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground causing a commotion at the high profile event.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
Puducherry: Ten police personnel including female officers fainted during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's presentation of the President's Colour to Puducherry Police on Sunday, ETV Bharat has learnt.
The President's Colour was presented by the Home Minister to the uniformed force's Ensign Officer at an official event held at the Puducherry Armed Police Ground in neighbouring Gorimedu. The highest honour for any military unit or police, was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu to the Puducherry Police in May this year for its exceptional service.
Live from the ceremony to present the President’s Colour to Puducherry Police. https://t.co/S1k6X6QrC5— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2026
At the Puducherry Armed Police Ground, Home Minister Shah was welcomed by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kailash Nathan and Chief Minister Rangasamy. Shah was given a guard of honour by the Puducherry Police.
It is understood that during the parade, 10 policemen, including female policemen suddenly fainted causing a commotion at the event. The fainted policemen were given first aid and then taken to the hospital. The Puducherry Police has said that doctors are monitoring their health.
Today, with immense pride, honoured the Puducherry Police with the President's Colour, the highest award for a disciplined force.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2026
The Puducherry Police set very high standards of flawless professionalism by overcoming the challenge of policing a region divided into four… pic.twitter.com/tNhmMbq1tk
The reasons for the policemen's fainting will be known only after a medical examination as per police. The incident did not disrupt the proceedings of the event as Home Minister Amit Shah presented the President's Colour to the Puducherry Police.
Heavy security arrangements were put in place in Puducherry in view of the visit of Union Minister Amit Shah. Traffic was diverted on major roads and the flying of aerial devices including drones was banned. The union Home Minister was scheduled to meet and consult with political party leaders and administrators in Puducherry.
இன்று, மிகுந்த பெருமையுடன், ஒரு ஒழுக்கமான படைக்கான உயரிய விருதான குடியரசுத் தலைவர் கொடியை புதுச்சேரி காவல்துறைக்கு வழங்கி கௌரவித்தோம்.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 9, 2026
நான்கு புவியியல் பகுதிகளாக பிரிக்கப்பட்ட ஒரு பிராந்தியத்தில் காவல் பணியை மேற்கொள்வதிலும், யூனியன் பிரதேசத்தின் புகழ்பெற்ற ஆன்மீக பாரம்பரியத்தை… pic.twitter.com/kPxmZj9pd1
On Saturday, Shah paid obeisance at the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai.
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