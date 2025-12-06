YES 2025 Telangana Business Expo
Empowering 10,000 Young Entrepreneurs to Build the Future
Published : December 6, 2025 at 11:49 AM IST
Telangana is emerging as one of India’s most vibrant hubs for innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth. In alignment with this momentum, the Joy of Aspirations & Innovation Foundation (JAI Foundation) is organising the groundbreaking Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES 2025) – Telangana Business Expo, scheduled from 12th to 14th December 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.
Endorsed by the Government of Telangana through the ITE&C Department, YES 2025 is designed to bring together the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem—startups, MSMEs, industry leaders, investors, manufacturers, district enterprises, innovation hubs, and policy makers—onto one powerful platform. The event is supported by strategic ecosystem partners including T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-Works, TASK, TSIC, TGIC, and IIT Hyderabad as the Knowledge Partner.
YES 2025 is a unique, inclusive, and high-impact expo that aims to inspire, empower, and launch the next generation of entrepreneurs. With a focus on ready-to-start business opportunities, the expo will host 300+ exhibitors offering dealerships, distribution networks, franchise models, and business partnerships for aspiring entrepreneurs. These exhibitors represent sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, EV & mobility, retail, healthcare, education, hospitality, and digital commerce.
Over 1,00,000 visitors are expected to attend across three days—primarily comprising youth from Telangana who aim to start their own businesses, early-stage founders, micro entrepreneurs, and district-level MSMEs. YES 2025 also brings a powerful conference series with eminent speakers, IAS officers, CEOs, investors, and renowned entrepreneurs sharing insights on manufacturing, AI & robotics, sustainability, real estate, franchise growth, aerospace, social entrepreneurship, food & hospitality, investment trends, and more.
One of the most impactful components of YES 2025 is the District MSME Pavilion, created in collaboration with the Industries Department. Two successful business units from each of Telangana’s 33 districts will participate, showcasing district-level manufacturing strength and providing youth with direct access to business models they can adopt.
The JAI Foundation has set an ambitious goal of incubating and promoting 300 new entrepreneurs from every district in Telangana over the next year—impacting nearly 10,000 youth. Through training, mentoring, business setup support, and market linkages, the Foundation aims to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship following the principles of Gram Swaraj, decentralised development, and the democratisation of opportunities.
YES 2025 also brings early-stage funding opportunities through its VC partnerships, giving eligible startups and exhibitors the chance to pitch and secure investments.
From business discovery to learning, networking, funding, capacity building, and policy dialogue—YES 2025 is a once-a-year platform that will accelerate Telangana’s journey towards becoming India’s most entrepreneur-driven state.
Whether you are an aspiring entrepreneur, a business looking to expand, an MSME owner seeking growth, or a young innovator ready to explore new horizons, YES 2025 is the place to be.
For more information and registrations, visit: https://www.yes2025.in/