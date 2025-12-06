ETV Bharat / advertorial

YES 2025 Telangana Business Expo

Empowering 10,000 Young Entrepreneurs to Build the Future

Telangana is emerging as one of India’s most vibrant hubs for innovation, entrepreneurship, and industrial growth. In alignment with this momentum, the Joy of Aspirations & Innovation Foundation (JAI Foundation) is organising the groundbreaking Young Entrepreneurs Summit (YES 2025) – Telangana Business Expo, scheduled from 12th to 14th December 2025 at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

Endorsed by the Government of Telangana through the ITE&C Department, YES 2025 is designed to bring together the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem—startups, MSMEs, industry leaders, investors, manufacturers, district enterprises, innovation hubs, and policy makers—onto one powerful platform. The event is supported by strategic ecosystem partners including T-Hub, WE-Hub, T-Works, TASK, TSIC, TGIC, and IIT Hyderabad as the Knowledge Partner.

YES 2025 is a unique, inclusive, and high-impact expo that aims to inspire, empower, and launch the next generation of entrepreneurs. With a focus on ready-to-start business opportunities, the expo will host 300+ exhibitors offering dealerships, distribution networks, franchise models, and business partnerships for aspiring entrepreneurs. These exhibitors represent sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, food processing, EV & mobility, retail, healthcare, education, hospitality, and digital commerce.

Over 1,00,000 visitors are expected to attend across three days—primarily comprising youth from Telangana who aim to start their own businesses, early-stage founders, micro entrepreneurs, and district-level MSMEs. YES 2025 also brings a powerful conference series with eminent speakers, IAS officers, CEOs, investors, and renowned entrepreneurs sharing insights on manufacturing, AI & robotics, sustainability, real estate, franchise growth, aerospace, social entrepreneurship, food & hospitality, investment trends, and more.

One of the most impactful components of YES 2025 is the District MSME Pavilion, created in collaboration with the Industries Department. Two successful business units from each of Telangana’s 33 districts will participate, showcasing district-level manufacturing strength and providing youth with direct access to business models they can adopt.