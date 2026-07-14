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Why your personal loan offer came in lower than expected and how to get it revised

Many borrowers apply for a loan with a specific funding requirement in mind, only to discover that the approved amount is lower than expected. While this can be disappointing, lenders determine loan eligibility based on several financial and risk-related factors rather than solely on the amount requested by the applicant.

Whether applying for an instant personal loan or a standard personal loan, understanding the reasons behind a lower offer can help borrowers improve their eligibility and explore options for a revised assessment. Tools such as a personal loan EMI calculator can also help borrowers evaluate repayment affordability before submitting a loan application.

Why lenders may approve a lower loan amount

Banks and financial institutions assess an applicant's repayment capacity before determining the loan amount they are willing to offer.

Some of the factors considered include:

Monthly income

Existing loan obligations

Credit score

Employment stability

Repayment history

Age and financial profile

Existing debt obligations may affect eligibility

One of the most common reasons for a lower loan offer is the presence of existing financial commitments.

These may include:

Home loan EMIs

Vehicle loan repayments

Credit card outstanding balances

Other personal loans

Lenders often evaluate the proportion of income already allocated towards debt repayment. A higher debt burden may reduce the amount available for a new loan, resulting in a lower approved amount.

Using a personal loan EMI calculator can help borrowers understand how additional repayment obligations may affect affordability.