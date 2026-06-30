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Why Most Indians Aren't Getting Enough Nutrition for Healthy Hair

Most Indians eat three meals a day and still fall short of what their hair actually needs. It's not about eating less or eating poorly in an obvious way — it's about specific gaps that quietly affect hair health over months and years. If your hair has been thinning, breaking easily, or just not growing the way it used to, nutrition is often a bigger piece of the puzzle than people realize.

Why Indian Diets Often Miss Key Hair Nutrients

India has one of the richest food traditions in the world, yet nutritional deficiencies are surprisingly common. The reason isn't always poverty or food scarcity. It's often about the types of food that dominate daily meals.

Most Indian households rely heavily on rice, wheat, and lentils. These are good sources of carbohydrates and some protein, but they don't always cover the full range of vitamins and minerals your hair follicles need to stay active. Ferritin (stored iron), zinc, biotin, and vitamins D and B12 are frequently low in Indian adults — and all of them play a direct role in hair growth.

Vegetarian and vegan diets, which are followed by a large portion of the Indian population, can make this worse. B12, for example, is almost exclusively found in animal-based foods. Without supplementation, a deficiency can develop slowly and show up first as fatigue, poor memory, or — often overlooked — hair shedding.

The Protein Problem Nobody Talks About

Hair is made almost entirely of a protein called keratin. Your body needs a steady supply of amino acids to produce it. When your diet is consistently low in quality protein, the body makes a practical decision — it diverts available protein to more critical functions like immune response and tissue repair. Hair growth gets deprioritized.

The recommended daily protein intake for an average adult is about 0.8 to 1 gram per kilogram of body weight. Many Indians, particularly women, don't come close to this. A breakfast of poha or idli, a lunch of dal-rice, and a light dinner might taste balanced but often adds up to far less protein than the body needs.

If you're unsure where you stand, using a protein calculator can give you a clearer picture of how much you actually need based on your weight and activity level. It's a small step, but knowing the number changes how you think about your meals.