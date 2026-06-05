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Which Traffic Challan Payment Apps Offer the Fastest Instant Payment Processing?

The ideal traffic challan apps offer a faster challan process, instant UPI checkout and real-time payment confirmation. Platforms like ACKO, Paytm, the Parivahan portal, Google Pay, and more offer features such as e-challan check and payment, timely notifications, and more.

These platforms help save time on payments, minimise the risk of failure, and enable users to avoid late penalties through fast processing. Read on to know more.

5 Top Traffic Challan Payment Apps with Fastest Instant Payment Processing

Here are the top 5 traffic challan payment apps with the fastest payment processing:

1. ACKO

In 2026, the ACKO app offers one of the most streamlined traffic challan payment systems in India. It offers an easy-to-use interface along with a smooth payment flow. Users can quickly check their pending challans by entering the vehicle number and complete the payment in seconds.

One of the biggest strengths is the real-time challan alerts and a faster status refresh option after payment. The process becomes faster because car information is pre-filled for existing ACKO insurance users.

2. Paytm

Another strong competitor is Paytm, which offers instant payment for traffic challans. The application helps various traffic authorities and provides Paytm UPI, wallet, cards, and net banking with an incredibly fast checkout process.

The payment process is straightforward, and you receive a receipt at the end. Its popularity and easy access feature make it one of the most reliable options for faster challan clearance.

3. Parivahan eChallan App/Portal

The Parivahan eChallan platform, operated by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), offers a secure, fast challan payment option. As it is the official portal of the government, users gain direct access to challan details without depending on inconsistent or outdated information.

The updates about payments reflect quickly, and it is a safe place to get dispute or grievance support.

4. Park+

Park+ is a preferred choice for its integration of vehicle services, FASTag, and challan payments into a single app. The app promptly retrieves unpaid challans with the vehicle number.

Its friendly interface layout and secure payment feature enable a smooth payment process. It is particularly beneficial for car owners who already have Park+ or FASTag services.

5. PhonePe

PhonePe is well known for its very fast UPI infrastructure. Although most users use it to pay bills and FASTag, it is also a safe option for making challan payments through partner services or UPI links.

A key advantage is its instant UPI confirmation, reducing the risk of delayed receipts.