What Makes the New Tata Aeris Stand Out?
Here's a closer look at what makes this new Tata sedan worth considering.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
The compact sedan segment has a fresh entrant with the arrival of the Tata Aeris. Combining contemporary styling, advanced technology and practical features, the new sedan aims to offer more than just an affordable means of everyday transportation.
From its distinctive exterior design to its connected-car technology and petrol-CNG powertrain options, the Aeris brings several interesting features to the segment. Here's a closer look at what makes this new Tata sedan worth considering.
A Fresh and Distinctive Exterior Design
One of the first things that stands out about the Tata Aeris is its modern styling.
The sedan features signature LED headlamps and DRLs, giving the front a sleek appearance. At the rear, Infinity LED connected tail lamps create a distinctive lighting signature, while 15-inch Diamond Aero alloy wheels add to its contemporary design.
Unlike traditional compact sedans that prioritise practicality, the Aeris combines everyday usability with styling elements that make it visually distinctive.
A Modern and Comfortable Cabin
The Aeris continues its contemporary approach inside the cabin.
It features a Premium OpenView dashboard, a two-spoke SportLuxe steering wheel and a thoughtfully designed centre console. Higher variants offer LuxTouch leatherette upholstery and AeroLux ventilated front seats, adding a premium touch to the interior.
Practical features such as rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox and a rear centre armrest with cupholders further enhance passenger comfort.
These additions make the Aeris relevant for buyers who want a compact sedan without compromising on everyday convenience.
Technology That Goes Beyond the Basics
Technology is another area where the Tata Aeris makes an impression.
The sedan offers a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 12.7 cm Digital Island instrument cluster provides essential driving information.
Higher variants also feature a dual-smartphone deck with wireless charging and iRA connected-car technology with more than 35 connected features.
These features demonstrate how modern compact sedans are increasingly incorporating technology previously associated with more expensive vehicles.
A Practical Sedan for Everyday Use
The Aeris doesn't focus exclusively on styling and technology. It also addresses everyday practicality.
The petrol version offers 419 litres of boot space, providing useful luggage capacity for shopping, airport transfers and family trips.
Its 170 mm ground clearance is designed to help negotiate everyday road conditions, including speed breakers and uneven surfaces.
With a length of 3,995 mm and a wheelbase of 2,450 mm, the Aeris combines compact exterior dimensions with a cabin designed for everyday comfort.
Researching the Right Tata Aeris Variant
With several variants and powertrain configurations available, buyers should consider which features matter most before making a decision.
Platforms such as ACKO Drive can help simplify this process by allowing buyers to explore the Tata Aeris, compare variants, specifications, features and prices, and identify the configuration that matches their requirements.
Once the right variant is selected, buyers can also purchase a new car online through ACKO Drive, bringing the research and buying experience together on one digital platform.
Petrol and CNG Powertrain Options
The Tata Aeris offers a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine producing 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual and an AMT transmission, depending on the variant.
For those looking for an alternative fuel option, the Aeris iCNG uses the same 1.2-litre engine, producing 75.5 PS and 96.5 Nm in CNG mode.
The CNG version also features twin-cylinder technology, positioning the cylinders beneath the boot floor to preserve usable luggage space. Direct-starting in CNG mode adds further convenience.
This range of options allows buyers to select a powertrain based on their driving patterns and preferences.
Safety Features That Deserve Attention
Safety is another important part of the Aeris package.
The sedan offers six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat mounts and rear parking sensors. Additional safety technologies on applicable variants include Electronic Stability Program with traction control, Hill Hold Control and an intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.
Higher variants also offer a 360-degree Surround View System with multiple 2D/3D views, a Blind View Monitor, and a Dashcam Recorder.
These technologies can help improve awareness and convenience during everyday driving, particularly in congested urban environments.
Five Variants for Different Requirements
The Tata Aeris is offered in five variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished.
The entry-level Smart provides essential safety and convenience equipment. Moving up the range introduces features such as touchscreen infotainment, cruise control, automatic climate control and enhanced exterior lighting.
The Creative adds equipment, including a 360-degree camera and larger touchscreen, while the Accomplished introduces ventilated front seats, wireless charging, leatherette upholstery and connected-car technology.
This structured lineup allows buyers to choose their preferred balance of features and budget.
Final Thoughts
The new Tata Aeris stands out by combining contemporary sedan styling with a feature-rich interior, practical luggage space and multiple powertrain options.
Features like ventilated seats, connected-car technology, 360-degree camera and twin-cylinder CNG arrangement make it an interesting addition to the compact sedan segment.
For buyers who prefer the proportions of a sedan but still want modern technology, comfort and everyday practicality, the Tata Aeris presents a package worth exploring.