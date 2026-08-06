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What happens to your fixed deposit when you close an FD-backed credit card?

The treatment of the fixed deposit depends on the bank's policies and the status of the card account.

An FD based credit card is a credit card issued against a fixed deposit maintained with the issuing bank. The deposit serves as security for the credit facility, which may make approval easier for eligible applicants.

An FD-backed credit card can be a useful option for individuals who want to access credit while building or strengthening their credit profile. These cards are typically issued against a fixed deposit, which acts as collateral for the credit limit. However, many cardholders are unsure about what happens to the linked deposit when the card is closed. Before choosing to apply for a credit card online, it is important to understand the relationship between the fixed deposit and an FD based credit card. Knowing the closure process can help cardholders make informed financial decisions.

Cardholders should review several points before proceeding.

Outstanding transactions

Ensure all transactions have been posted and reflected in the account statement.

Reward points and benefits

Check whether any accumulated rewards, cashback or benefits need to be redeemed before closure.

Credit history impact

Closing a credit card may affect an individual's credit profile depending on their overall credit portfolio.

Fixed deposit plans

Consider whether the linked fixed deposit will be needed for other financial goals after release.

IDFC FIRST Bank offers FD-based credit cards such as the FIRST EARN, FIRST WOW!, and Hello Cashback Credit Cards, which let eligible customers access credit against a fixed deposit.

How to close an FD-backed credit card

Review all outstanding balances on the card. Clear any pending dues and charges. Redeem eligible rewards or benefits, if applicable. Contact the bank and submit a closure request. Confirm the status of the linked fixed deposit. Verify the timeline for deposit release after closure. Obtain confirmation once the FD based credit card account has been successfully closed.

Following these steps may help ensure a smoother closure process.

Conclusion

An FD-based credit card is linked to a fixed deposit that generally acts as collateral for the credit facility. When the card is closed, the deposit may be released after outstanding dues are settled and the closure process is completed, subject to bank policies. Before proceeding to apply for a credit card online, customers should review the associated terms carefully.

FAQs

What is an FD-backed credit card?

An FD-based credit card is a secured credit card issued against a fixed deposit maintained by the bank.

Can I close my FD-backed credit card at any time?

Cardholders can generally request closure, subject to clearing all outstanding dues and meeting applicable requirements.

Will my fixed deposit be released after the closure?

In many cases, the deposit may be released after successful account closure and settlement of dues, subject to bank policies.

Do I need to repay outstanding balances before closing the card?

Yes, outstanding dues generally need to be cleared before the closure process can be completed.

Should I review terms before applying for a secured card?

Yes. Customers planning to apply for a credit card online should review the card's terms, deposit requirements and closure procedures carefully.