What Happens if You Forget to Inform the Insurer before Hospitalisation?
Forgetting to inform the insurer before hospitalisation can delay or affect the cashless process
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Forgetting to inform the insurer before hospitalisation can create confusion at the time of admission, particularly if you were planning to use the cashless facility. However, missing the intimation does not always mean that the claim is lost.
The effect depends on whether the hospitalisation was planned or due to an emergency, how soon the insurer is informed afterwards, and the terms of the policy. Knowing the next steps can help you handle the claim without unnecessary delays.
The Main Impact Is Usually on Cashless Processing
For a planned hospitalisation, cashless treatment usually starts with a pre-authorisation request from the hospital. If the insurer was not informed earlier, this request may only begin at admission, which can delay approval. If cashless approval is not available in time, you may need to pay first and claim reimbursement later, subject to policy terms.
While using a health insurance policy premium calculator, also check the claim intimation requirements, as premium estimates do not replace the need to follow the insurer’s cashless approval process for any planned hospital admission later.
Planned and Emergency Admissions Are Treated Differently
Missing prior intimation matters more in a planned hospitalisation because the treatment date is known in advance. The insurer generally expects the cashless request to be raised before admission so that eligibility and treatment details can be reviewed.
An emergency is different. There may be no opportunity to inform the insurer beforehand. In that situation, the patient can be admitted first, and the insurer can be informed as soon as possible afterwards, according to the policy procedure.
What Should You Do Once You Realise the Intimation Was Missed?
Do not wait until discharge. Contact the hospital insurance desk and the insurer or claims team as soon as you realise no prior intimation was given.
Keep the following ready:
- Policy or health card details
- Valid identification
- Doctor's admission advice
- Diagnosis and treatment information
- Hospital details
- Medical reports available at admission
Ask the hospital whether it can still send a cashless request. If more information is required, provide it promptly.
Will the Claim Be Rejected Automatically?
Not necessarily. Missing prior intimation and claim eligibility are not always the same issue. The insurer will still examine whether the treatment is covered, whether the policy is active and whether claim conditions have been met.
However, a missed intimation can make the cashless process more difficult. If cashless approval is not available, you may have to settle the hospital bill yourself and submit a reimbursement claim later. Reimbursement remains subject to policy terms, required documents and claim assessment.
Why Individual Policyholders Should Know the Process
If you have health insurance for a single person, you may need to handle hospital admission and claim formalities on your own. Knowing the intimation process beforehand can make a planned admission easier to manage.
For example, HDFC ERGO offers individual plans such as Optima Secure with access to cashless treatment at network hospitals. Policyholders should still follow the required intimation and pre-authorisation process and keep their policy details and claim contact information readily available.
What if You Have Already Paid the Hospital?
If you paid because cashless approval could not be arranged, preserve every original document connected with the treatment. These records may be required for a reimbursement claim.
Keep the final hospital bill, payment receipts, discharge summary, prescriptions, investigation reports and claim forms requested by the insurer. Submit the claim through the permitted channel and within the period stated in your policy.
How Can You Avoid the Same Problem Next Time?
Before any planned hospitalisation, check whether the chosen hospital can provide the cashless facility under your policy. Inform the insurer through the stated process and confirm that the hospital has submitted the pre-authorisation request.
Also keep your health card and policy information available to a close family member. If needed, a family member can coordinate with the hospital insurance desk.
Final Thoughts
Forgetting to inform the insurer before hospitalisation can delay or affect the cashless process, but it does not by itself decide whether the medical expense is claimable. Inform the insurer as soon as you notice the missed intimation and ask the hospital to initiate the required claim process.
If cashless approval cannot be arranged, reimbursement may still be considered, subject to policy terms, supporting documents and the insurer's assessment.