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What Happens if You Forget to Inform the Insurer before Hospitalisation?

Forgetting to inform the insurer before hospitalisation can create confusion at the time of admission, particularly if you were planning to use the cashless facility. However, missing the intimation does not always mean that the claim is lost.

The effect depends on whether the hospitalisation was planned or due to an emergency, how soon the insurer is informed afterwards, and the terms of the policy. Knowing the next steps can help you handle the claim without unnecessary delays.

The Main Impact Is Usually on Cashless Processing

For a planned hospitalisation, cashless treatment usually starts with a pre-authorisation request from the hospital. If the insurer was not informed earlier, this request may only begin at admission, which can delay approval. If cashless approval is not available in time, you may need to pay first and claim reimbursement later, subject to policy terms.

While using a health insurance policy premium calculator, also check the claim intimation requirements, as premium estimates do not replace the need to follow the insurer’s cashless approval process for any planned hospital admission later.

Planned and Emergency Admissions Are Treated Differently

Missing prior intimation matters more in a planned hospitalisation because the treatment date is known in advance. The insurer generally expects the cashless request to be raised before admission so that eligibility and treatment details can be reviewed.

An emergency is different. There may be no opportunity to inform the insurer beforehand. In that situation, the patient can be admitted first, and the insurer can be informed as soon as possible afterwards, according to the policy procedure.

What Should You Do Once You Realise the Intimation Was Missed?

Do not wait until discharge. Contact the hospital insurance desk and the insurer or claims team as soon as you realise no prior intimation was given.

Keep the following ready:

Policy or health card details

Valid identification

Doctor's admission advice

Diagnosis and treatment information

Hospital details

Medical reports available at admission

Ask the hospital whether it can still send a cashless request. If more information is required, provide it promptly.

Will the Claim Be Rejected Automatically?

Not necessarily. Missing prior intimation and claim eligibility are not always the same issue. The insurer will still examine whether the treatment is covered, whether the policy is active and whether claim conditions have been met.