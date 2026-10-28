What Affects Your Car Loan Interest Rate When You Apply for a Car Loan?
The final car loan interest rate will depend on the lender's assessment and the terms available when you apply
Published : October 28, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
A car loan interest rate depends on more than the price of the vehicle. Lenders examine your credit profile, income, the amount being financed, repayment period and prevailing lending conditions before deciding the terms available to you.
Even a modest difference in rate can change the EMI and the total interest paid over several years. Knowing what lenders assess before you apply for a car loan can help you improve the parts of your financial profile that remain within your control.
How much does your credit score matter?
Your credit score gives lenders a record of how you have handled borrowing in the past. A stronger score and consistent repayment history can support a favourable assessment, while recent missed payments or heavy borrowing may weaken the application.
Consider Rohan, a salaried professional in Bengaluru. He has paid his existing EMIs and credit-card dues on schedule and keeps his outstanding debt manageable. Another applicant may want the same car and loan amount but have recent missed payments and higher existing debt. The lender can assess those two borrowers differently, offering each a different car loan interest rate even though the vehicle is identical.
The illustration below shows what a 2-percentage-point difference in rate can mean on the same loan.
|Rs. 10 lakh loan for 5 years
|Approx. EMI
|Approx. total interest
|9.50% p.a. (stronger credit profile)
|Rs. 21,002
|Rs. 2.60 lakh
|11.50% p.a. (weaker credit profile)
|Rs. 21,993
|Rs. 3.20 lakh
Rates are illustrative and do not represent any specific lender's pricing. Calculations exclude fees and charges.
The difference is about Rs. 990 a month and Rs. 60,000 over five years. Reviewing your credit report before approaching the lender gives you time to correct genuine errors and avoid surprises during the application.
Do your income and employment type matter?
Lenders look at how stable and predictable your income is. Salaried applicants are usually assessed on salary, employer and length of employment, while self-employed applicants are typically assessed on business income, tax returns and how long the business has been running. A steady income record can support better terms, while irregular income may lead the lender to price the loan more cautiously.
Does the loan amount change the interest rate?
Yes. The amount you plan to borrow can influence the rate offered because it changes both the lender's exposure and the repayment burden attached to the loan.
The down payment can therefore affect the financing structure. Contributing more upfront reduces the amount that needs to be borrowed, although using too much of your savings can leave little room for emergencies or other financial commitments.
Suppose two buyers choose the same car with an on-road price of Rs. 18 lakh. One borrows Rs. 17 lakh, while the other pays Rs. 5 lakh upfront and borrows Rs. 13 lakh. At an illustrative 10.5% p.a. over five years:
|Loan amount
|Approx. EMI
|Approx. total interest
|Rs. 17 lakh
|Rs. 36,540
|Rs. 4.92 lakh
|Rs. 13 lakh
|Rs. 27,942
|Rs. 3.77 lakh
The larger down payment lowers the EMI by about Rs. 8,600 a month and saves about Rs. 1.15 lakh in interest. A sensible borrowing amount should still fit comfortably alongside the rest of the household budget.
How does repayment tenure affect the rate and total cost?
Repayment tenure changes the monthly EMI and can also influence the interest rate offered under the lender's policy.
A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI because repayment is spread over more months. The trade-off is that the loan remains active for longer and the total interest paid can rise. A shorter tenure normally increases the EMI but clears the principal faster.
Compare tenure and rate together rather than selecting the loan solely from the EMI shown each month.
Why do existing debts matter?
A lender considers the car loan alongside the commitments you already have. Home-loan EMIs, personal loans, credit-card balances and other regular repayments reduce the amount of monthly income available for another loan.
Lenders often measure this through the fixed obligation to income ratio (FOIR), which compares your total monthly EMIs with your net monthly income. Many lenders prefer total EMIs, including the new car loan, to stay within roughly 40% to 50% of net income, although limits vary by lender and profile.
For instance, a borrower earning a high salary may still have limited repayment room if several large EMIs are already running. Someone earning less but carrying fewer obligations may have a very different financial profile.
Reducing expensive or unnecessary debt before applying can improve monthly cash flow and make the proposed car EMI easier to absorb.
Do market conditions and lender policies affect the rate?
Some influences sit outside the borrower's finances. Prevailing market interest rates and the lender's pricing policies can affect the rate available when the application is made.
Lenders also offer either fixed rates, which stay the same for the full tenure, or floating rates, which move with market benchmarks. Check which type applies before comparing offers, because the two are not directly comparable.
A rate seen several months before the purchase may therefore differ from the one available when you finally book the car. Build the final repayment plan using the rate offered close to the purchase date.
Does the car you choose affect the interest rate?
For a new car loan, the type of vehicle generally has less influence on the interest rate than the amount that needs to be financed. A more expensive vehicle can indirectly affect the assessment because it may require a larger loan. Used-car loans are different: they are usually priced higher than new-car loans because the vehicle's resale value is lower and harder to assess.
This becomes relevant when choosing between variants. Moving up by Rs. 1 lakh or Rs. 2 lakh may appear manageable when the difference is converted into an EMI, yet that additional borrowing also attracts interest through the repayment period. Calculate the repayment for both variants before making the upgrade.
What should you review before applying?
Before submitting the application, look at the parts of your finances that the lender is likely to assess. Doing this before visiting the showroom also reduces the chance of allowing an attractive car or variant to dictate the amount you borrow.
|Factor
|What to do before applying
|Credit score
|Check your report 30 to 60 days ahead and dispute genuine errors
|Income and employment
|Keep salary slips, bank statements or tax returns ready
|Loan amount
|Decide your down payment first, then the amount to borrow
|Repayment tenure
|Compare at least two tenures on total interest, not only EMI
|Existing debt
|Clear small or expensive balances to improve your FOIR
|Rate type and market rates
|Confirm fixed or floating and use a current quote
The Bajaj Finance New Car Loan currently offers amounts from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 10 crore, repayment tenures from 12 to 96 months and financing of up to 100%* of the car's on-road price, subject to eligibility and lender terms. You can check your estimated EMI on the car loan EMI calculator before applying.
Before booking, you can also check current car offers on Bajaj Mall for your shortlisted model. Offers and benefits vary by vehicle, variant, city and applicable terms.
How can you improve your chances of a better car loan rate?
- Keep every existing EMI and credit-card payment on schedule for the months before you apply.
- Check your credit report early and correct genuine errors.
- Pay down small or expensive debts to bring your FOIR down.
- Choose a down payment that reduces the loan without draining emergency savings.
- Compare offers on the same tenure, rate type and total repayment, not only the EMI.
The final car loan interest rate will depend on the lender's assessment and the terms available when you apply. A sound credit profile and realistic borrowing plan make it easier to judge that offer by both its monthly EMI and its full repayment cost.
*Subject to Bajaj Finance Ltd. terms and conditions.