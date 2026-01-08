ETV Bharat / advertorial

What is Lock in Period in ULIP?

If you have been considering different investment options, you might have heard of ULIPs, or Unit Linked Insurance Plans. These are one-of-a-kind financial products that combine investment with life insurance. However, one term that you will frequently come across is the lock-in period for ULIP.





Many beginners in the investment field wonder: What is a lock-in period? Why is it important? Can I get my money back before it ends? Here we are stating the things in plain English what a lock-in period is so that you can understand them by yourself.





What Does Lock-in Period Mean in a ULIP?

The lock-in period in ULIP is the time interval when one has to keep his/her money invested in a ULIP policy. In this time, taking out money is avoided except for some instances like surrendering the policy after the term expires.

You can say it is a window of financial safety. It assures that the money invested gets the time to generate returns and also the insurance part of the ULIP is kept intact.

Highlights:

The lock-in period is compulsory and is fixed by rules.

You are not allowed to make withdrawals or partially redeem your investments during this time.

Most of the time, the lock-in period for a ULIP plan in India is 5 years.





Why There Is a Lock-In Period for ULIPs?

Several reasons were given for that rule:

1. Long-Term Investment Is Encouraged

ULIPs are structured instruments targeted at long-term wealth building. If investors keep on withdrawing their funds for the short term, they will not be able to reap as much as the potential gains due to market fluctuation.

2. It Is a Regulatory Requirement

The regulating body for insurance sector in India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), has put as a condition that the lock-in period cannot be less than 5 years. This measure is aimed at investor protection and also at establishing trust in the market.

3. Tax Benefits

Unit Linked Insurance Plans also known as ULIPs, are eligible for certain tax credits under Section 80C and Section 10(10D) of the Income Tax Act provided by the Government of India. However, to enjoy the benefits, an investor should keep his money with the company at least for the lock-in period.



