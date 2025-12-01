ETV Bharat / advertorial

Top Vitrified Tile Designs to Elevate Your Walls and Interiors

Every interior has a story, but only a few get remembered for their details. Walls, floors and corners often decide the mood of a space. Today, homeowners choose vitrified tiles not just for durability but for beauty, personality and design freedom. With so many colours, finishes and textures available, it is easier than ever to create interiors that feel polished and thoughtfully crafted.

Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offers some of the most versatile tile collections for transforming modern homes. Whether you prefer subtle marble effects, vibrant shades or natural stone charm, there is a design that fits your style perfectly. In this blog, let us explore the top vitrified tile families you can use to elevate your wall tiles and interior spaces.

Understanding the Appeal of Vitrified Tiles

Before diving into the collections, it's helpful to understand why vitrified tiles are so popular in interior design. These tiles are made using a high-temperature vitrification process that makes them dense, non-porous and extremely durable. They resist stains, scratches, moisture and even high traffic.

For homeowners, this means longevity without losing beauty. For designers, this means endless creative possibilities. And for everyday living, this means walls and floors that look elegant with very little maintenance.

You can use wall tiles in bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, dining areas, balconies and even commercial spaces. With Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offering a wide variety of finishes, including Matt, Polished, EverMatt, Raw, and more, you can create a look that matches your home’s personality.

1. SPECTRA Collection

A bold play of colours and textures

If you want interiors that feel fresh and vibrant, the SPECTRA collection is a top choice. It features striking colours, modern textures, and a smooth Matt finish. These tiles work beautifully as wall tiles, especially in living rooms, kitchens and accent walls.

SPECTRA offers colours such as Salt, Mustard, Peanut, Herbs, Pepper, Wine, and Cumin. These shades add personality and allow you to create unique design moods. For a warm, welcoming look, you can choose options like SPECTRA Mustard or SPECTRA Peanut. For a cool, modern look, combinations like SPECTRA Berry & Salt are great examples.

Textures such as SPECTRA Salt Mount Texture or SPECTRA Chilli Fence Texture add depth to the walls. If you want to highlight just one area, like behind the sofa or the TV unit, these textured patterns make a subtle yet impactful statement.

2. KITCHDECK Collection

Premium designs for refined interiors

The KITCHDECK collection from Simpolo Tiles & Bathware is known for its elegance and modern finish. Though created for kitchen walls and counters, the designs are versatile enough for living rooms, bedrooms and commercial décor as well. KITCHDECK features premium Matt and Polished surfaces with liquid-repellent, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant qualities. This makes them ideal for high-activity areas.

If you love natural marble patterns, tiles like Calacutta Sun, Marquina Jet or Portoro Flame are excellent examples from the KITCHDECK family. For homes that prefer a calm, subtle décor, Lazio Ash or Snow Onica offers a soft, refined aesthetic. When used as wall tiles, they create clean and upscale interiors that feel spacious and luxurious.

The sleek size options allow you to create continuous surfaces with fewer joints. This makes the overall space appear seamless and visually striking.

3. MARMORICA Collection