Top Vitrified Tile Designs to Elevate Your Walls and Interiors
In this blog, let us explore the top vitrified tile families you can use to elevate your wall tiles and interior spaces.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Every interior has a story, but only a few get remembered for their details. Walls, floors and corners often decide the mood of a space. Today, homeowners choose vitrified tiles not just for durability but for beauty, personality and design freedom. With so many colours, finishes and textures available, it is easier than ever to create interiors that feel polished and thoughtfully crafted.
Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offers some of the most versatile tile collections for transforming modern homes. Whether you prefer subtle marble effects, vibrant shades or natural stone charm, there is a design that fits your style perfectly. In this blog, let us explore the top vitrified tile families you can use to elevate your wall tiles and interior spaces.
Understanding the Appeal of Vitrified Tiles
Before diving into the collections, it's helpful to understand why vitrified tiles are so popular in interior design. These tiles are made using a high-temperature vitrification process that makes them dense, non-porous and extremely durable. They resist stains, scratches, moisture and even high traffic.
For homeowners, this means longevity without losing beauty. For designers, this means endless creative possibilities. And for everyday living, this means walls and floors that look elegant with very little maintenance.
You can use wall tiles in bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, dining areas, balconies and even commercial spaces. With Simpolo Tiles & Bathware offering a wide variety of finishes, including Matt, Polished, EverMatt, Raw, and more, you can create a look that matches your home’s personality.
1. SPECTRA Collection
A bold play of colours and textures
If you want interiors that feel fresh and vibrant, the SPECTRA collection is a top choice. It features striking colours, modern textures, and a smooth Matt finish. These tiles work beautifully as wall tiles, especially in living rooms, kitchens and accent walls.
SPECTRA offers colours such as Salt, Mustard, Peanut, Herbs, Pepper, Wine, and Cumin. These shades add personality and allow you to create unique design moods. For a warm, welcoming look, you can choose options like SPECTRA Mustard or SPECTRA Peanut. For a cool, modern look, combinations like SPECTRA Berry & Salt are great examples.
Textures such as SPECTRA Salt Mount Texture or SPECTRA Chilli Fence Texture add depth to the walls. If you want to highlight just one area, like behind the sofa or the TV unit, these textured patterns make a subtle yet impactful statement.
2. KITCHDECK Collection
Premium designs for refined interiors
The KITCHDECK collection from Simpolo Tiles & Bathware is known for its elegance and modern finish. Though created for kitchen walls and counters, the designs are versatile enough for living rooms, bedrooms and commercial décor as well. KITCHDECK features premium Matt and Polished surfaces with liquid-repellent, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant qualities. This makes them ideal for high-activity areas.
If you love natural marble patterns, tiles like Calacutta Sun, Marquina Jet or Portoro Flame are excellent examples from the KITCHDECK family. For homes that prefer a calm, subtle décor, Lazio Ash or Snow Onica offers a soft, refined aesthetic. When used as wall tiles, they create clean and upscale interiors that feel spacious and luxurious.
The sleek size options allow you to create continuous surfaces with fewer joints. This makes the overall space appear seamless and visually striking.
3. MARMORICA Collection
Classic marble elegance with a modern twist
The MARMORICA collection is a true beauty for lovers of marble-inspired spaces. It brings the richness of classic Italian marble while offering the durability of vitrified tiles. Available in Matt, Polished and the distinctive Sabbia finish, MARMORICA is perfect for both contemporary and luxurious interiors.
Tiles like Belvedere Forest, Alps Dream and Roma Empire are great examples of how versatile this collection is. Whether you want a bold character or a soft, elegant look, there is a colour and pattern that matches your décor plan.
When used as wall tiles, MARMORICA brings hotel-like charm into living rooms, lobbies, hallways, dining spaces and even bedrooms. The intricate detailing of marble veins adds a premium feel without the maintenance challenges that natural marble often brings.
4. GLYPHSTONE Collection
Natural stone aesthetics for artistic spaces
If you are drawn to earthy interiors, the GLYPHSTONE collection can transform your home beautifully. This collection reimagines petroglyph-inspired textures, bringing a raw, natural charm to interior spaces. GLYPHSTONE tiles come in unique finishes, such as Matt, and offer high durability and an artistic feel.
Colours such as Ladakh Beige, Negev Pearl and Onega Grey create a natural palette that suits both modern and rustic themes. For example, Negev Sand or Camun Ash is ideal for décor that blends wood, greenery, and nature-influenced elements.
These tiles make excellent wall tiles for living rooms, bedrooms and even exterior elevations. The textured finishes add richness, making walls look more dimensional and expressive. If you love handcrafted or artisanal home décor, GLYPHSTONE is a perfect match.
5. ALCHIMIA Collection
A contemporary fusion of raw textures and modern design
ALCHIMIA tiles stand out for their mix of raw textures and smooth polished surfaces. This gives them a stylish, modern look suited to today’s homes. With features such as antibacterial, frost-resistant, liquid-repellent, and anti-skid, these vitrified tiles are highly functional for both residential and commercial spaces.
Colours like Alchimia Graphite, Alchimia Hazel, and Alchimia Pearl let you create stunning wall combinations. If you want interiors that feel clean and modern, Alchimia Pearl Raw Texture is a beautiful example. If you prefer bold and dramatic walls, Alchimia Graphite makes a strong impact.
The POSH+ surface ensures long-lasting shine and resistance, making ALCHIMIA one of the most reliable and attractive choices for feature walls.
6. SPARKO Collection
Shimmering elegance for premium interiors
For those who love shine and reflective beauty, the SPARKO collection is designed to impress. These tiles add a touch of glamour to your spaces with their radiant aesthetic. Available in Polished and Matt finishes, SPARKO is ideal for luxury-themed homes, hotel lobbies, and modern living rooms.
Examples like Sparko Nero, Sparko White and Sparko Dove can uplift plain interiors instantly. Sparko White & Dove is perfect for bright and airy spaces, while Sparko Nero adds drama to modern wall designs.
SPARKO tiles are scratch-resistant, chemical-resistant and frost-resistant, making them perfect for both indoor and outdoor applications. When used as wall tiles, they create a premium look that feels sophisticated and artistic.
Choosing the Right Vitrified Tile for Your Walls
Each home has its own style, so your choice of vitrified tiles should match the vibe you want to create. Here is a quick guide:
- For bold, colourful interiors, choose SPECTRA.
- For premium marble like luxury: select KITCHDECK or MARMORICA.
- For natural, earthy and textured spaces: go for GLYPHSTONE.
- For modern and contemporary charm: pick ALCHIMIA.
- For glossy and glamorous walls: choose SPARKO.
Remember to balance colours and textures with your furniture and lighting. Dark tiles add depth and drama while light tiles make rooms look bigger and brighter.
Conclusion
Designing interiors is not just about filling spaces. It is about creating corners where people feel comfortable, inspired and at home. With collections like SPECTRA, KITCHDECK, MARMORICA, GLYPHSTONE, ALCHIMIA, and SPARKO, Simpolo Tiles & Bathware enables every homeowner to bring beauty and personality to their walls.
From the vibrant shades of SPECTRA to the luxurious textures of MARMORICA and the shimmering finish of SPARKO, each collection offers something unique. Whether you want subtle elegance or a bold statement, vitrified tiles help you create durable, stylish and expressive interiors that truly stand out.