Top 5 YouTube Channels to learn the Stock Market

You no longer need a formal course to learn the stock market. You can start with free videos on YouTube. Many Indian channels teach how the market works, how to read charts, and how to manage risk. Below are five channels that give clear lessons and real examples.

1. GTF - A STOCK MARKET INSTITUTE

GTF has grown quickly among Indian learners. Founded by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, it focuses on structured education and disciplined practice. GTF has 3 lakhs elementary users, 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and Free technical analysis course - Trading in the Zone Elementary has 6 million+ + views.

Why GTF helps:

Offers a complete free course of over 50 hours.

Covers topics such as demand and supply, chart reading, and trend analysis.

Multiple time frame analysis and a top-down approach.

Advanced trend analysis and Sector analysis

Includes lessons on mindset, focus, and risk control.

Uses real charts from Indian markets for clarity.

( https://youtu.be/1kvknZoU--M?si=VsftdUNMtD2N5xv5 )

You can start as a beginner and reach an advanced level by following their step-by-step structure. Each session teaches both technical skill and practical decision-making.

2. Groww (YouTube)

Groww is the official YouTube channel of the popular Indian investment platform, Groww. It aims to make stock market and mutual fund investing simple for everyone.

Key points:

Covers a wide range of topics — stock analysis, mutual funds, SIPs, IPOs, ETFs, and market updates.

Explains financial concepts in easy Hindi and English, often using real-world examples

Features interviews with fund managers and experts to share market insights.

Helps beginners understand how to invest smartly, build wealth, and stay disciplined.

Ideal for Indian investors who want credible, easy-to-understand financial education content.

3. Pranjal Kamra – Finology

Pranjal Kamra teaches long-term investing and financial planning. He focuses on research and decision-making based on logic.

Why to follow:

Explains company valuation and financial statement reading.

Shows how to compare firms with data.

Discusses investor psychology and common biases.