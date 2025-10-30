Top 5 YouTube Channels to learn the Stock Market
You no longer need a formal course to learn the stock market. You can start with free videos on YouTube.
You no longer need a formal course to learn the stock market. You can start with free videos on YouTube. Many Indian channels teach how the market works, how to read charts, and how to manage risk. Below are five channels that give clear lessons and real examples.
1. GTF - A STOCK MARKET INSTITUTE
GTF has grown quickly among Indian learners. Founded by Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar, it focuses on structured education and disciplined practice. GTF has 3 lakhs elementary users, 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, and Free technical analysis course - Trading in the Zone Elementary has 6 million+ + views.
Why GTF helps:
Offers a complete free course of over 50 hours.
Covers topics such as demand and supply, chart reading, and trend analysis.
Multiple time frame analysis and a top-down approach.
Advanced trend analysis and Sector analysis
Includes lessons on mindset, focus, and risk control.
Uses real charts from Indian markets for clarity.
You can start as a beginner and reach an advanced level by following their step-by-step structure. Each session teaches both technical skill and practical decision-making.
2. Groww (YouTube)
Groww is the official YouTube channel of the popular Indian investment platform, Groww. It aims to make stock market and mutual fund investing simple for everyone.
Key points:
Covers a wide range of topics — stock analysis, mutual funds, SIPs, IPOs, ETFs, and market updates.
Explains financial concepts in easy Hindi and English, often using real-world examples
Features interviews with fund managers and experts to share market insights.
Helps beginners understand how to invest smartly, build wealth, and stay disciplined.
Ideal for Indian investors who want credible, easy-to-understand financial education content.
3. Pranjal Kamra – Finology
Pranjal Kamra teaches long-term investing and financial planning. He focuses on research and decision-making based on logic.
Why to follow:
Explains company valuation and financial statement reading.
Shows how to compare firms with data.
Discusses investor psychology and common biases.
His calm and reasoned delivery trains viewers to stay patient and disciplined. The lessons suit anyone aiming to invest for wealth creation rather than short-term gains.
4. Elearnmarkets
Elearnmarkets, supported by StockEdge, covers both investing and trading. It is ideal for learners who want detailed lessons on technical indicators and strategy design.
Main strengths:
Teaches indicators such as RSI, MACD, and moving averages.
Lessons come from finance professionals who show live chart examples.
The playlists are organized by topic, making it easy to follow a structured plan.
The content focuses on skill building and avoids unnecessary theory. You can find both short videos and full sessions for deeper understanding.
5. Asset Yogi
Asset Yogi focuses on personal finance and stock investing. Host Mukul Malik explains money matters in Hindi with clarity.
Key points:
Covers topics like opening a demat account, investing in ETFs, and planning long-term goals.
Provides numeric examples to show how wealth grows over time.
Talks about avoiding risky behavior and poor financial habits.
The channel works well for young earners who want to start saving and investing early.
How to Learn Better from YouTube
Learning from videos works best when you apply what you study. Try these steps:
Watch in order. Start with beginner lessons, then move to advanced topics.
Practice daily. Open stock charts and mark levels yourself.
Keep a journal. Write your mistakes and corrections.
Be consistent. Skills improve with steady effort.
Compare information. Always confirm data from trusted sources.
These actions turn free video lessons into real learning.
Summary
If you want structured training and mindset coaching, start with GTF. If you prefer fundamentals and long-term investing, follow Rachana Ranade or Pranjal Kamra. Stay consistent, watch attentively, and practice often. With time, you can build strong market knowledge and confident decision-making.