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Third-Party Car Insurance Claim Steps After an Accident and How Liability Is Determined

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By Advertorial Team 3 Min Read

A road accident can leave drivers unsure about the claim process, especially when another person is injured or their property is damaged. Understanding the third-party claim steps after an accident helps you respond properly without making assumptions about fault.

In India, reporting the incident is only the beginning. The police, insurer and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) may all have roles in establishing what happened and deciding compensation.

Steps to Follow After a Road Accident The process depends on the incident, but these steps help the people involved proceed correctly. Attend to injuries first: Stop safely, arrange medical assistance and alert emergency services where necessary. Avoid moving an injured person unless there is immediate danger or medical guidance requires it. Inform the police: Report the accident as required, particularly when there are injuries. Note the complaint or report details and cooperate with the investigation. Record relevant information: Keep vehicle registration numbers, the location, photographs taken safely, and witness contact details. The affected person should preserve medical papers or property repair estimates. Notify the insurer: Inform your car insurance provider promptly and provide a factual account. Share any police notices or legal communications without delay. Initiate the compensation claim: The injured person, eligible legal representatives or damaged property owner can seek compensation through the relevant legal process. The police accident report may also reach the Tribunal. Cooperate during assessment: Provide requested documents and attend proceedings when required. The insurer can examine liability and respond to the claim; an award or recorded settlement determines the payment process. The person seeking compensation should retain copies of documents rather than relying on records held by the driver. How Is Liability Determined After an Accident? Liability is not fixed simply because a driver accepts blame at the scene. The applicable legal route and evidence determine how a claim is assessed. Police Reports and Accident Records Police examine the accident circumstances and prepare relevant reports. Road conditions, vehicle positions, traffic signals and physical damage can help establish the sequence of events. A police report is important evidence, but it is not automatically the final decision on civil compensation. Where accounts differ, the Tribunal can weigh sources together instead of treating a single photograph or statement as decisive. Evidence of Negligent Driving