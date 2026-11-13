Third-Party Car Insurance Claim Steps After an Accident and How Liability Is Determined
Understanding the third-party claim steps after an accident helps you respond properly without making assumptions about fault
Published : November 13, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
A road accident can leave drivers unsure about the claim process, especially when another person is injured or their property is damaged. Understanding the third-party claim steps after an accident helps you respond properly without making assumptions about fault.
In India, reporting the incident is only the beginning. The police, insurer and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) may all have roles in establishing what happened and deciding compensation.
Steps to Follow After a Road Accident
The process depends on the incident, but these steps help the people involved proceed correctly.
- Attend to injuries first: Stop safely, arrange medical assistance and alert emergency services where necessary. Avoid moving an injured person unless there is immediate danger or medical guidance requires it.
- Inform the police: Report the accident as required, particularly when there are injuries. Note the complaint or report details and cooperate with the investigation.
- Record relevant information: Keep vehicle registration numbers, the location, photographs taken safely, and witness contact details. The affected person should preserve medical papers or property repair estimates.
- Notify the insurer: Inform your car insurance provider promptly and provide a factual account. Share any police notices or legal communications without delay.
- Initiate the compensation claim: The injured person, eligible legal representatives or damaged property owner can seek compensation through the relevant legal process. The police accident report may also reach the Tribunal.
- Cooperate during assessment: Provide requested documents and attend proceedings when required. The insurer can examine liability and respond to the claim; an award or recorded settlement determines the payment process.
The person seeking compensation should retain copies of documents rather than relying on records held by the driver.
How Is Liability Determined After an Accident?
Liability is not fixed simply because a driver accepts blame at the scene. The applicable legal route and evidence determine how a claim is assessed.
Police Reports and Accident Records
Police examine the accident circumstances and prepare relevant reports. Road conditions, vehicle positions, traffic signals and physical damage can help establish the sequence of events. A police report is important evidence, but it is not automatically the final decision on civil compensation.
Where accounts differ, the Tribunal can weigh sources together instead of treating a single photograph or statement as decisive.
Evidence of Negligent Driving
In a fault-based claim, the Tribunal examines whether careless or unlawful driving caused or contributed to the loss. Witness accounts, available CCTV footage, photographs and other records can support its findings. For example, where two cars collide at a junction, the evidence may show which driver ignored a signal or failed to give way.
Nature and Extent of the Loss
The Tribunal also considers what the claimant actually suffered. Medical records can establish injuries and treatment. Documents relating to employment or earnings may help assess lost income, while repair estimates and proof of ownership can support property damage claims. Compensation depends on the evidence and applicable legal rules.
Claims That Do Not Require Proof of Fault
Not every compensation route requires a finding of negligence. Section 164 of the Motor Vehicles Act provides a statutory route for death or grievous hurt arising from the use of a motor vehicle without requiring the claimant to prove fault. This is different from ordinary fault-based assessment and has its own conditions.
Tribunal Decision and Insurer's Role
With third party car insurance, the insurer addresses eligible legal liabilities under the policy and law. The Tribunal may consider the evidence, hear the parties and issue an award or record an accepted settlement.
The insurer's payment responsibility follows the applicable order, statutory requirements and policy terms. Damage to the insured driver's own car is a separate matter. Questions about policy validity or coverage may also arise, and these are considered under the insurance and legal rules.
Final Thoughts
After an accident, focus on safety, accurate reporting and preserving useful records. The compensation process then examines the claim through the appropriate legal route. Fault-based cases turn on evidence of negligence, while specific statutory claims follow different rules.
Understanding these important distinctions helps drivers cooperate without assuming that liability or payment has already been decided. All claims remain subject to applicable law and policy conditions.