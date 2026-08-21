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The Untold Financial Impact of Car Accidents on Middle-Class Families

The repair bill is the cost families think about. Everything else arrives as a surprise:

For households already managing regular commitments such as EMIs, school fees, and daily living expenses, a sudden accident can disrupt carefully planned budgets.

A road accident can affect far more than just a vehicle. In many cases, it brings together multiple unexpected costs, including vehicle repairs, medical treatment, legal liabilities, and temporary loss of income. When these expenses arise simultaneously, they can place considerable pressure on a family's finances.

For a middle-class family, a car is rarely just a vehicle. It is a significant financial asset, often financed through a multi-year loan, insured annually, and central to daily life. What most car-owning families do not fully account for is what happens to their finances when that car is involved in an accident.

When savings are diverted to manage accident-related expenses, families may pause investments and delay wealth-building goals. Recovering from this setback can take years, affecting long-term financial progress.

Why Middle-Class Car-Owning Families Are Often the Most Financially Vulnerable

Lower-income households may qualify for government support and legal aid. High-income households can absorb a large unexpected expense without fundamentally altering their financial position. Middle-class car-owning families sit in the most exposed position.

Many families have limited liquid savings available for sudden emergencies. There is rarely a meaningful liquid buffer. And when an accident occurs, it is not just the car that is affected, it is the entire household financial structure that has to absorb the impact.

Maintaining active third-party car insurance is one of the most important financial safeguards for vehicle owners, helping them meet legal requirements while protecting against liabilities arising from damage caused to others.

Despite third-party motor insurance being mandatory, around 44% of vehicles on Indian roads remain uninsured. Among those that are insured, coverage gaps- inadequate IDV, no zero depreciation cover, no engine protection, mean that a significant portion of accident costs still lands on the owner even when a policy is in place.

Can Third-Party Liability Claims Create Additional Financial Stress?

When a car owner is responsible for an accident that injures another person or damages their property, the financial exposure does not stop at the repair bill. Third-party liability i.e. the legal obligation to compensate the other party, creates a separate and potentially far larger financial burden.

There is no upper limit on compensation for death or permanent disability under the Motor Vehicles Act. The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal determines the award based on the victim's age, income, and the number of dependents, which means the amounts vary widely and can run into tens of lakhs.

A car owner without third-party car insurance carries the full cost of any injury, death, or property damage caused to another person, with no insurer to step in. What follows is not a single bill but an open-ended liability that moves through the MACT system at its own pace. Through all of it, the family cannot fully plan, cannot borrow without that liability in the picture, and cannot move forward financially until the matter is resolved.

What Financial Protection Measures Can Reduce Accident-Related Risks?

Preparing for potential accident-related expenses can significantly reduce their impact on household finances.

Keep a separate emergency fund: General savings and long-term investments are not liquid enough to absorb a sudden large expense. A fund set aside specifically for emergencies, covering at least 3-6 months of household expenses, is what stops an accident from immediately dismantling the rest of the financial plan.

General savings and long-term investments are not liquid enough to absorb a sudden large expense. A fund set aside specifically for emergencies, covering at least 3-6 months of household expenses, is what stops an accident from immediately dismantling the rest of the financial plan. Read the insurance policy before something goes wrong: The exclusions, sub-limits, and claim procedures in a motor insurance policy are not difficult to understand, but most people never look at them until a claim is denied. Taking the time to compare coverage options and choose a suitable car insurance policy can help families reduce unexpected out-of-pocket expenses and prepare more effectively for potential accident-related costs.

The exclusions, sub-limits, and claim procedures in a motor insurance policy are not difficult to understand, but most people never look at them until a claim is denied. Taking the time to compare coverage options and choose a suitable car insurance policy can help families reduce unexpected out-of-pocket expenses and prepare more effectively for potential accident-related costs. Understand the NCB trade-off: For minor repairs, paying out of pocket may help preserve NCB benefits. Claiming will reset the No-Claim Bonus of up to 50% discount on premium. For minor repairs, paying out of pocket may help preserve NCB benefits and avoid higher premiums at renewal.

For minor repairs, paying out of pocket may help preserve NCB benefits. Claiming will reset the No-Claim Bonus of up to 50% discount on premium. For minor repairs, paying out of pocket may help preserve NCB benefits and avoid higher premiums at renewal. Do not let vehicle documents lapse: Nobody checks whether the PUC is current or the fitness certificate is valid until an accident makes it relevant. At that point, a document that lapsed months ago becomes a reason for the insurer to dispute the claim, or for enforcement to complicate an already difficult situation.

Nobody checks whether the PUC is current or the fitness certificate is valid until an accident makes it relevant. At that point, a document that lapsed months ago becomes a reason for the insurer to dispute the claim, or for enforcement to complicate an already difficult situation. Know about the Golden Hour Cashless Treatment Scheme: Most car owners have never heard of it. The scheme came into effect in May 2025 under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act. It covers cashless emergency treatment of up to ₹1.5 lakh for anyone injured in a road accident, in the first hour after it happens. Families who do not know it exists end up paying for emergency care at the hospital counter that this scheme was specifically designed to cover.

How Comprehensive Motor Protection Can Help Families Recover Faster

A basic third-party policy covers liability toward others but leaves the insured vehicle and the owner's own expenses entirely uncovered. A comprehensive car insurance policy covers own-vehicle damage from accidents, theft, fire, and natural calamities, in addition to third-party liability.

Zero depreciation cover: Zero depreciation cover helps minimise out-of-pocket expenses by reducing the impact of depreciation on replaced parts.

Zero depreciation cover helps minimise out-of-pocket expenses by reducing the impact of depreciation on replaced parts. Engine protection cover: Engine protection cover helps manage repair costs arising from engine damage that may not be covered under standard policies.

Engine protection cover helps manage repair costs arising from engine damage that may not be covered under standard policies. Return to invoice cover: Return to invoice cover helps bridge the gap between the vehicle's insured value and its original purchase price in case of total loss or theft.

Return to invoice cover helps bridge the gap between the vehicle's insured value and its original purchase price in case of total loss or theft. Roadside assistance: This provides support such as towing and emergency help during unexpected breakdowns.

Key Financial Lessons Every Car Owner Should Learn Before an Accident Happens

India loses approximately 3% of its GDP annually due to road accidents. At the household level, the lesson is more direct: the financial consequences of a road accident are almost always larger than car owners expect, and they arrive before anyone is ready.

The financial impact of an accident depends less on the event itself and more on how prepared a family is to absorb unexpected expenses, liabilities, and temporary disruptions to income.

Conclusion

A road accident is a financial event as much as it is a physical one. For middle-class car-owning families managing car loans, home EMIs, and limited liquid savings, a single serious accident can disrupt financial stability in ways that extend far beyond repair costs. Understanding these hidden financial risks beforehand allows families to make more informed decisions about savings, insurance, and emergency preparedness.