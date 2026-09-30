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The Statutory Compliance Obligation That Most Growing Businesses Underestimate

Every business that employs people in India carries four statutory compliance obligations: Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Professional Tax, and Tax Deducted at Source. Most founders and HR leaders are aware of all four. What many underestimate is the difference between knowing these obligations exist and having the infrastructure to meet them reliably - month after month, across an expanding team, without generating a compliance crisis at exactly the moment the business can least afford one.

The obligation that most commonly creates problems is not the one with the highest penalty rate. It is the one with the most moving parts - and in India's statutory compliance framework, that is Professional Tax. Read on to understand why, and what reliable compliance actually requires.

It Varies by State - Every Indian state that levies PT has different slabs, different thresholds, and different filing requirements. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal all have different PT structures. An organization with employees in three states is simultaneously managing three entirely different PT frameworks - each with its own portal, its own deadline, and its own challan format.

Every Indian state that levies PT has different slabs, different thresholds, and different filing requirements. Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal all have different PT structures. An organization with employees in three states is simultaneously managing three entirely different PT frameworks - each with its own portal, its own deadline, and its own challan format. It Changes - Karnataka raised its PT exemption threshold per month in April 2025. Organizations that did not update their payroll configuration continued deducting PT from employees who were no longer liable - creating an error that required both a corrected deduction and a refund process for affected employees.

Karnataka raised its PT exemption threshold per month in April 2025. Organizations that did not update their payroll configuration continued deducting PT from employees who were no longer liable - creating an error that required both a corrected deduction and a refund process for affected employees. It Does Not Apply Everywhere - Delhi does not have PT - the relevant legislation was passed but never notified into force. Organizations that deduct PT from Delhi-based employees are making an unauthorized deduction that must be corrected. This is a compliance error that originates not from missing a deadline but from not knowing a rule.

What Reliable Statutory Compliance Infrastructure Actually Requires

Reliable statutory compliance infrastructure has three characteristics. First, it applies the correct rules to each employee based on their work location - not the company's registered address. Second, it updates automatically when state governments change thresholds or rates. Third, it completes the full compliance cycle - calculation, payment, and filing - without requiring manual portal access at any stage.

Organizations that manage statutory compliance manually - with a team member logging into separate portals each month - meet the first criterion inconsistently, the second rarely, and the third never. The risk accumulates quietly until a notice arrives.

How RazorpayX Payroll Approaches Statutory Compliance

The platform seeks to apply state-specific PT rules to each employee based on their registered work location - automatically, without requiring manual configuration for each new hire or state-level change.

It is designed with an aim to execute statutory payments to the correct government portals on due dates - PF, ESI, PT, and TDS - without requiring HR or finance team portal log-ins at any stage of the compliance cycle.

RazorpayX Payroll endeavors to file required returns automatically maintaining an audit-ready compliance record on the dashboard throughout the year.

The platform aspires to give organizations a compliance posture that is maintained by infrastructure rather than sustained by individual effort - so that statutory compliance does not depend on the availability or expertise of any specific person in the organization.

To Sum Up

Statutory compliance in India is not a one-time setup. It is a monthly commitment across multiple obligations, multiple portals, and - for most growing businesses - multiple states. Organizations that rely on manual processes to meet this commitment are managing a risk that compounds with every new hire and every new state. Building the right infrastructure before the compliance gap creates a problem is considerably easier than rebuilding it after one already has.